Blue Jays' pivot plan becomes obvious after losing out on Roki Sasaki
The Toronto Blue Jays understand there's more than one way to build a contender in the AL East. That's why they are ready to respond to losing Roki Sasaki by adding a power bat capable of giving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the heart of their batting order.
Signing Sasaki would have given Toronto a starting rotation capable of matching up with the Yankees inside one of MLB's toughest divisions. The Japanese sensation was the last starting pitcher available who projects to be a real difference-maker. That's why Toronto is wasting no time in changing their offseason strategy.
Sportsnet is reporting that former Orioles' slugger Anthony Santander has now emerged as the Blue Jays' next free agent target. He slugged 44 home runs for Baltimore last year which proves he can be a real factor alongside Guerrero Jr. in the heart of the team's batting order. Signing Santander might also provide some extra motivation for the team's best player to commit his long-term future to the Blue Jays via a long-term contract extension.
Blue Jays are swinging again with Anthony Santande after Roki Sasaki heartbreak
Santander would give Toronto's offense a boost but his defensive fit is slightly awkward. He was primarily a right fielder last year in Baltimore but the Blue Jays would likely deploy him in left. No matter what, Santander will probably be a below-average outfielder for the life of his next contract. Any team that signs him is spending big money for his bat, not his glove.
Signing Santander will cost the Blue Jays significant cash. They need to be careful not to overcommit to Santander in terms of the duration of his next contract. He's already 30-years-old which means age-related regression is lurking around the corner. He should hold his current level of performance for the next three-to-five seasons but anything outside that term could be a major risk for the Blue Jays.
Even so, it's a risk worth taking for Toronto. They need to add an impact player in free agency to bolster their title qualifications. The Blue Jays also need to show their own players and their fans that they can win a free agency battle. Santander may not be a premier signing but he can add credibility to the franchise on and off the field.