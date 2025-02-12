Blue Jays projected lineup for 2025 if Alex Bregman dream really is dead
By Jacob Mountz
The Toronto Blue Jays looked like a lost cause after whiffing on Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes. But since signing Anthony Santander to a 5-year $92.5 million deal, it seems their big-name free agency freeze-out has finally thawed.
GM Ross Atkins, who has been under significant pressure to build a competitive team, has traded for Andres Gimenez and signed both Jeff Hoffman and Max Scherzer in addition to Santander. He also brought back Yimi Garcia after spending a brief stint with the Mariners. These additions come with the losses of Spencer Horwitz and Jordan Romano. Yet, there are two items that remain unresolved.
One of Atkins’ biggest priorities has been extending star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. A reported final offer has been extended but the exact amount is unknown; we can only expect that it exceeds $400 million. The extension window set by Vladdy is quickly approaching. Any deal between Guerrero and the Jays will need to be agreed to before his self-imposed February 18 deadline.
The last order of business has to do with their immediate future. It seems the Blue Jays have been ruled out of the Alex Bregman sweepstakes. Atkins, in his manic rush to build a postseason-worthy team, attempted to snag second tier targets Teoscar Hernandez and Pete Alonso but fell short in his endeavor. Now, reports indicate that Bregman, his last available free agent target, is not interested in signing with the Jays.
Signing Santander is a definite boost for the Blue Jays’ batting order. As a slugger who mashed 45 home runs in 2024, his bat behind Vladdy will provide exceptional cover. But without another quality bat (i.e. Alonso, Bregman, Hernadez), their lineup depth is somewhat questionable. Do they have what it takes to mash their way to the postseason in 2025? Let’s give their projected lineup a look.
Toronto Blue Jays 2025 projected lineup
- RF George Springer
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- LF Anthony Santander
- DH Will Wagner
- C Alejandro Kirk
- 2B Andres Gimenez
- 3B Ernie Clement
- CF Nathan Lukes
A few of these spots are in question. George Springer, who is the usual leadoff man in Toronto, has slowed down significantly. If his decline continues, he will likely lose the leadoff spot. There is also the return of Daulton Varsho to look forward to. Unless Lukes can shine in centerfield, Varsho will have his position back when he returns.
By all appearances, the Blue Jays have a half-decent batting order. But quite notably, it doesn’t seem as though they stack up favorably against the Yankees, Red Sox, or other American League contenders. Whether they can or can’t will likely come down to two important bats.
Bo Bichette is coming off a year that saw his production suffer due to injury. If the Jays are going to succeed, Bichette will need to come back healthy and resume his normal level of productivity. Will Wagner, who will likely be a middle-of-the-order hitter, is one of the Blue Jays’ up and coming bats. He has excelled in the minor leagues and got off to a great start in the majors last year. Toronto may come to depend heavily on him this season. However, even if Bichette and Wagner excel, their postseason chances are still doubtful.
As it stands, neither the Jays’ lineup nor their pitching staff are overwhelmingly encouraging. With only one more guaranteed year of Guerrero and Bichette, Atkins will likely need to make a substantial change if the Blue Jays are going to go far this season. As of now, it seems those plans no longer include Alex Bregman. And whether Atkins has one more ace up his sleeve is yet to be seen.