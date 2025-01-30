Blue Jays projected rotation after Toronto lands Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer is on his way to the Toronto Blue Jays, as reported first by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The veteran who spent the last season and a half, albeit injured for most of last year, with the Texas Rangers is now heading north of the border as Ross Atkins tries desperately to salvage what was a lackluster offseason for much of the winter.
As mentioned, Scherzer pitched in just nine games with the Rangers last season but actually still showed up solidly. While the 40-year-old isn't the ace he once was, pitching to a 3.95 ERA and 1.154 WHIP definitely showed he has some true value when healthy, even at his advanced age.
After this move, though, the Blue Jays rotation looks far better than it once did. No, Scherzer isn't a Blake Snell, Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, but he is a veteran who clearly offers more to Toronto's positive outlook than the rotation as previously constructed would've. But as he joins the likes of Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios, though, let's take a look at how this rotation could (or should) actually play out in the 2025 season.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Projected Blue Jays rotation after signing Max Scherzer
Blue Jays Rotation
Starting Pitcher
SP1
Kevin Gausman
SP2
Chris Bassitt
SP3
Jose Berrios
SP4
Max Scherzer
SP5
Bowden Francis
SP6
Yariel Rodriguez
Personally, I highly doubt that the Blue Jays intend to trot out a six-man rotation. Having said that, it is a rotation that could potentially run six pitchers deep, which is a good thing to have given the injuries that have plagued Toronto in recent years. Scherzer doesn't exactly inspire confidence at his age in terms of health, especially given his recent history, but it does provide somewhat of a runway otherwise when he is able to take the mound.
The Scherzer addition is perhaps the most important to Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez. The latter, who made his MLB debut last season at 27 years old, was a bit erratic but clearly has the stuff to be a successful pitcher at this level. The 1-8 record with a 4.47 ERA and 1.315 WHIP don't fully indicate that but, not only could Scherzer serve as a veteran presence to learn from, the former ace also puts far less pressure on Rodriguez to perform in order for the Jays to compete.
When it comes to Francis, the hope in Toronto is that he might be an emerging ace after posting a ridiculous 1.80 ERA and 0.60 WHIP in 11 starts to finish the 2024 season. What's great about Scherzer in that equation is that the in-house 28-year-old doesn't have to be that right away. Again, it's all about the pressure being put on him and there should be far less now.
Beyond that, we know what we should be getting at the top with Berrios healthy and joining Gausman and Bassitt as the veterans atop with Scherzer behind them.
So no, I don't think Scherzer is the move that unequivocally puts the Blue Jays in contention and as a viable threat to win the AL East right now. At the same time, it is a savvy signing that ultimately puts Toronto and the future of the franchise when it comes to the rotation in a much better spot than they were in previously.