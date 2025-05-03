Blue Jays take chance on ex-Phillies starter to fix pitching woes

The Toronto Blue Jays' starting rotation took a hit this offseason, as free agent signing Max Scherzer dealt with right thumb inflammation after his first start with the team. Even though Scherzer should return soon, the rotation has left a lot to be desired. But, that isn't stopping the Blue Jays from adding some pitchers to deepen their depth.

On Saturday morning, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reported that the Blue Jays agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull on a major league contract. With that, Turnbull provides flexibility, as he can start and pitch out of the bullpen.

Blue Jays sign former Phillies starter Spencer Turnbull

Turnbull wasn't on a team once Opening Day rolled around. That's due in part to Turnbull recovering from a lat strain that forced him to miss a majority of the 2024 season. Before that, he was pitching well in what turned out to be his lone season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 17 games (seven starts), Turnbull recorded a 2.65 ERA, a 3-0 win-loss record, a 1.049 WHIP, 58 strikeouts, and 20 walks through 54.1 innings. Turnbull suffered the lat strain in late June, which ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the season.

The thing with Turnbull is that he does have an injury history. In 2021, he needed Tommy John surgery. In 2023, Turnbull suffered a neck injury that left him to seven games.

Turnbull wasn't the only pitcher Toronto signed on Saturday, as they also agreed to terms with Jose Ureña, who was recently designated for assignment by the New York Mets. Ureña had one appearance for the Mets, in which he gave up five runs on seven hits (including two home runs) in three innings of the team's 19-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Apr. 28.

The Blue Jays are in the middle of the tight AL East division, and they hope having Turnbull as an option will be pivotal in stabilizing the pitching, which ranks 19th in MLB with a 4.18 ERA.