Blue Jays-Yankees postponed today, April 26: Makeup date and weather updates

The Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees game, initially scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 26, has officially been postponed.

The middle game of this three-game series between two AL East rivals was initially set to be played at 1:05 p.m. ET, but it will instead be played as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 27. The first game on Sunday will proceed as initially scheduled at 1:35 p.m. ET, and the second game will proceed approximately 30 minutes after the first one concludes, according to the Yankees' official press release.

Today’s Yankees-Blue Jays game (Saturday, April 26) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up tomorrow, Sunday, April 27, as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin with the first game at 1:35pm.… pic.twitter.com/Tpb5hSNSVe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 26, 2025

While nobody ever wants to see a game get rained out, the Yankees do deserve props for postponing this game hours in advance. This decision gave fans who had tickets and were planning on attending Saturday's game ample time to adjust their schedules and not make the trip out to Yankee Stadium. Those who had tickets for this game cannot use them to get into Sunday's doubleheader, but they can be exchanged for tickets to a similar game.

This rain-out is especially disappointing for a Yankees team that was eager to put Friday night's loss behind them. The Yankees took a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning of Friday's game only to see Devin Williams allow three runs without recording an out, blowing a save and losing New York the game. The Yankees remain in first place in the AL East even after that loss, but at 15-11 on the year, they're just 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Boston Red Sox and only 2.0 games ahead of the Blue Jays.

Saturday's game was supposed to feature a pitching duel between Max Fried of the Yankees and Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays — the aces of both staffs. Fried is set to take the ball in Sunday's opener with Clarke Schmidt starting the second game. As for the Blue Jays, Gausman will likely start one game with Chris Bassitt taking the ball for the other, but it's unclear as of now what the order will be.

Friday's game was a pitchers' duel between Jose Berrios and Carlos Carrasco, and with the pitchers set to take the mound in Sunday's doubleheader, there might be two more low-scoring affairs ahead for these AL East rivals. These games might come down to which team's superstar, Aaron Judge or Vladimir Guerrero Jr., can come through in the clutch.