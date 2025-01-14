Bo Nix was the farthest thing from healthy in Broncos playoff loss to Bills
By Scott Rogust
The Denver Broncos did something they haven't done since the 2015 season, and that's make the playoffs. Head coach Sean Payton's team molded in his image panned out perfectly, and it resulted in the team clinching the No. 7 seed in the AFC with a 10-7 record. Plenty of credit can be given to the play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who played out of his mind down the stretch to help push the Broncos into the playoffs.
This past Sunday, the Broncos' season reached its end after a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills. To reach that point, much like other teams, players probably had to play through some ailments.
While speaking with reporters on Monday, Nix revealed that he had been playing through three transverse process fractures in his back, which he picked up in the team's Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The video comes courtesy of Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
"Obviously we all play through some bruises and some cuts and scrapes. The biggest week, I had a little transverse process fracture in my back," said Nix. "That week, I got treatment and kind of made it through that week, Monday Night Football was a stretch that we were all kind of banged up, and I wasn't going to miss the first Monday night game. I got treatment on it then we were fortunate to have an off week that next week and it kind of went away after that. But for that moment, it was annoying but we all play through [ailments]."
Bo Nix revealed he was playing through back injury suffered in Week 12
The fact that Nix was playing through back fractures makes his play down the stretch that much more impressive.
In the Week 12 game in which Nix suffered the back fractures, he completed 25-of-42 pass attempts for 273 yards and two touchdowns in the 29-19 win over the Raiders. The following week, Nix threw for 294 yards and a touchdown in the team's 41-32 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The final two games of the regular season, Nix played out of his mind to try and push the Broncos into the playoffs. In the overtime thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, Nix threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-24 loss. One of Nix's touchdowns was a 25-yard pass to Marvin Mims Jr. with just eight seconds in regulation remaining to force overtime. Then, in Week 18, Nix completed 26-of-29 throws for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-0 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch a playoff spot.
Nix made a big play to start his playoff debut, throwing a 43-yard touchdown pass to former Oregon teammate Troy Franklin on the opening drive. However, the Bills dominated the time of possession, holding onto the football for more than 41 minutes to eliminate the Broncos.
In his first season, Nix showed that he was the right selection in the first round. Now, it's up to the Broncos to continue building around him in hope they can make a run to the Super Bowl im the neear future.