So far, Bo Nix is following Drew Brees' advice about Sean Payton to a tee
By Lior Lampert
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is one of the brightest offensive minds in NFL history. However, he's also one of the more nagging sideline generals and isn't shy about calling a spade a spade. Sometimes, that can rub players the wrong way, but it seemingly hasn't bothered rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Payton has had his hands full trying to develop Nix after Denver spent a first-round on the first-year signal-caller this past offseason. Synchronously, the two have been diligently improving their working relationship. Yet, they've had their ups and downs. Luckily for the latter, retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees shared a golden piece of advice on managing the former's straightforward personality on The Herd.
Speaking from experience after spending 15 seasons with Payton, Brees urged Nix to keep the same energy as his coach:
"Be just as demanding right back to him," Brees told Nix. "Sean [Payton] likes that. Sean wants to see you confident and sure."
We've seen Nix embrace Brees' comments regarding his demeanor toward Payton as recently as Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The two got into a heated exchange that was captured during the game's live broadcast.
Notably, the announcers highlighted Brees' words of wisdom to Nix during the interaction between the first-year pro and Payton. While tensions are ostensibly flaring, this demonstrates how the duo is getting more comfortable with each other and maintaining open communication.
Brees formed one of the best quarterback-head coach tandems in recent league memory with Payton, so his insight is paramount. The 13-time Pro Bowl gunslinger said their connection reached a point where they could practically "finish each other's sentences." Nonetheless, that took a lot of time and effort, which Nix needs to be prepared for.
In Week 7, Payton and the Broncos will travel to face the Saints on the road. This marks the sideline general's first time returning to the Superdome since he stepped down from his role with New Orleans. Brees will not only be in attendance but he's getting inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame at halftime.
Hopefully, there's a moment for Brees, Nix and Payton all to chat. This would be an unofficial transfer of power from one quarterback to another.