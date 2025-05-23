Bob Nutting just gave Pirates fans yet another reason to beg him to sell the team

Not too long ago, David Bednar was one of the best closers in the National League. In fact, in the 2023 campaign, he saved a league-leading 39 games and was an All-Star. He had a down year in 2024, though, and has struggled again this season. Pittsburgh Pirates fans want him gone, considering his recent struggles, and according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh's front office has tried to move him. Owner Bob Nutting, in fitting fashion, has stepped in to prevent that from happening.

"I’ve recently learned that the Pirates have tried to trade him before but couldn’t due to ownership stepping in," Hiles wrote.

Yes, the owner who refuses to spend money and has no baseball background has stepped in to block at least one trade involving Bednar. Pirates fans are beyond fed up with Nutting, and this gives them another reason to beg him to sell the team.

Bob Nutting gives Pirates fans another reason to beg him to sell the team

There are several things we don't know about this situation. We don't know when Nutting stepped in, we don't know how many times he's stepped in, and we don't know what the Pirates could've gotten for Bednar. Still, the fact that he stepped in is infuriating.

Nutting hired Ben Cherington (who Pirates fans also can't stand) to be the general manager. Nutting stepping in to block a trade effectively lessens the need for Cherington to even be in town. Why bother hiring a general manager if you won't let the general manager do his job? Pirates fans have little faith in Cherington actually getting a good return in a trade at this point, but hey, it could've happened!

It's one thing for Nutting to give the general manager virtually nothing to work with, as he's done. It's another thing entirely for Nutting to meddle. Teams like the Tampa Bay Rays win consistently with little financial investment. Their owner, however, lets Erik Neander actually do his job. Again, Cherington might not be the right guy for the job, but how can he do his job if Nutting is butting in?

"However, I no longer think that will be an issue," Hiles added.

Bednar's stock has fallen so much to the point where Hiles doesn't believe Nutting will even step in to block a trade. That shows how ridiculous this whole thing is. Nutting only cares to intervene when the team's good players might be involved. Bednar was once a star, but his ERA was over 5.00 last season, and it's over 5.00 again so far this season, even if he has gotten unlucky.

The Pirates could've potentially gotten a haul for Bednar if they tried to trade him two years ago, but his value is completely down the drain now. The Pirates have always needed a new owner, considering Nutting's lack of financial commitment, but his meddling takes the need to a whole new level. Unfortunately, the odds of Pirates fans getting their wish are slim at this point.