4 bold predictions for marquee Packers vs. Lions matchup in Week 9
All eyes will be on Lambeau Field when the Packers and Lions clash on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay desperately needs to win at home if they're going to stay in the thick of the race for an NFC North title. Detroit will come into the game anxious to confirm their status as Super Bowl contenders by knocking off their old rivals.
The biggest storyline heading into the game is the status of Packers quarterback Jordan Love. He exited the team's narrow win at Jacksonville with a groin issue but he's considered day-to-day heading into the weekend. The Packers' offense will look very different depending on whether Love or backup Malik Willis starts under center.
Fans can expect the unexpected when these two teams tangle in Week 9. Here are five bold predictions on how the game will unfold from the Green Bay perspective.
Packers bold prediction No. 1: Malik Willis will play even if Jordan Love is healthy
No, head coach Matt LaFleur is not considering promoting Malik Willis to the No 1 quarterback spot. Love is the top signal caller on this roster for the present and future.
The prediction here is that Willis will make his presence felt even if he is the backup on Sunday. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich understands the pressure Willis' mobility can put on an opposing defense. Installing a package for Willis would serve to throw the Lions a curve ball and put a little less of a physical toll on Love to play every snap in this one.
Green Bay's hope is that Love is healthy enough to start on Sunday, but not allowing Willis the chance to take a few snaps would be a missed opportunity for the Packers. A few gadget plays with him at the helm of the offense could yield big results against Detroit's talented defense.
Packers bold prediction No. 2: Josh Jacobs will get 30+ carries
Even if Love looks 100% in practice this week it will be wise for the Packers to try to protect him against the Lions' pass rush. The best way they can achieve that goal is to get the ground game humming early against Dan Campbell's physical front-seven.
Josh Jacobs has the right combination of physical running and quickness to hurt Detroit with slashing, interior runs. The key for Green Bay will be to stick with him even if he doesn't get loose in the fourth quarter. His figurative jabs into the middle of the Lions' defense can take their toll as the game winds down.
Jacobs will get every carry he can handle on Sunday. If he enjoys some early game success it's easy to see him getting 30+ carres en route to another 100-yard day on the ground.
Packers bold prediction No. 3: Jayden Reed will get eight touches
Jayden Reed is the single most explosive player the Packers have on the offensive side of the ball. It's imperative that they find a way to get him the ball in space this weekend to unlock the Lions' secondary. That can be one in a variety of manners.
The most obvious way to increase Reed's usage would be to increase his target share. He needs more plays called for him as the No. 1 receiving option. A slight uptick in target share would be a nice wrinkle from Green Bay this weekend.
The other way to increase his usage is to design more innovative ways to get the ball in his hands at the line of scrimmage. He's already getting one of two rush attempts per game but Green Bay will look to double that against Detroit. Isolating him on the perimeter via screens could also pay dividends against the Lions.
Add it all up and Reed will touch the ball at least eight times on Sunday afternoon. If he can turn one fo those touches into an explosive touchdown it would do wonders to enhance Green Bay's chances of pulling off the home upset.
Packers bold prediction No. 4: The defense will notch at least four sacks
It's no secret that Green Bay's group of edge rushers has disappointed as a collective unit this season. Preston Smith looks to be mired in age-related decline. Rashan Gary doesn't look like the same player he was before missing significant time due to injury. Even young defensive end Lukas Van Ness has not lived up to the hype he had before entering the NFL.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley won't use that as a crutch this week. Instead, he's going to up his blitz percentage to make sure Jared Goff can't get comfortable in the pocket. He'll even send some of his outside linebackers to blitz through the potential play-action opportunities that usually drive the Lions' aerial attack.
A few safety blitzes will round out the defensive game plan for the Packers this week. Add it all up and they're going to outnumber Detroit's pass blockers on a relatively high percentage of their drop backs. A little luck will go Green Bay's way which will see them get to Goff early and often. Four sacks is a healthy total for a Packers' defense that's really struggled go generate pressure this year. It might even be enough to salt a narrow win away in the fourth quarter against their bitter rivals. It's going to be a long day for Goff at Lambeau on Sunday.