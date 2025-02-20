Bold predictions for Yankees in Spring Training: Breakouts, busts, and surprises

The loss of Juan Soto got the Yankees' offseason off to a bad start but GM Brian Cashman and his staff worked feverishly to reload Aaron Boone's roster after losing their offensive talisman. Now that Spring Training has arrived its start to take stock of the work that's been done and make predictions on how thins will turn out for New York in 2025.

The way each player performs in the Spring will start to shape the franchise's expectations over the coming weeks. This piece puts predictions on paper before that data starts to accumulate. Read on to discover who will be a breakout star, a bust and a big surprise for the AL East power when Opening Day arrives.

Yankees breakout star: Austin Wells

In many ways Jasson Dominguez is the obvious answer here. He's the odds-on favorite to win the starting job in left field so his stats will increase alongside his massive jump in playing time.

The more subtle answer is catcher Austin Wells. He only hit .229 last season but his production was depressed by really bad luck early in his full campaign as the team's starter. It's easy to see how he can take advantage of the short porch in right field to terrorize opposing pitchers at Yankee Stadium next season.

His power numbers could really take a massive leap in 2025. He only left the yard 13 times last year but the prediction is for Wells to reach the 25 homerun plateau this year. That's also based on an uptick at-bats given the uncertainty behind him at the catcher position.

The key for Wells to be to make sure he doesn't try to do too much. He needs to remain patient at the plate to force pitchers to come after him with fastballs in the zone. Working advantageous counts can lead to a breakout season for the left-handed slugger. Look for a solid Spring Training performance to power Wells to a breakout performance in 2025.

Yankees bust: Giancarlo Stanton

Unfortunately for the Yankees, this answer is far too obvious. The fact that Giancarlo Stanton isn't even swinging a bat due to issues with both elbows is a major red flag for a team that's depending on him to provide power in the middle of their lineup.

Giancarlo Stanton told reporters that he is dealing with a very high level of pain in both elbows, and is unsure if he will be ready for Opening Day as he hasn't swung a bat in 3-4 weeks pic.twitter.com/gVOjX8JrFH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 17, 2025

Team officials have not been overly communicative about Stanton's timeline to return to play which should trouble Yankees fans. The odds of him making it back in time for Opening Day are minute. The outfielder's checkered injury past cast serious doubt about whether or not he'll even make it back before the All-Star break.

It may strike some fans to call a player a bust who is goin to miss out due to injury, but New York cannot afford to lose a player with Stanton's talent or salary for such a long period of time. His inability to get on the field is going to cause his production to be a major disappointment for a team with legitimate World Series aspirations.

Do not be surprised if the possibility of offloading Stanton's salary becomes a major talking point for the Yankees this year. They will need to attach a premium asset to convince another team to take him on but it might be a move Cashman and his staff should consider. They simply cannot afford to carry him as dead weight given the team's new payroll restrictions.

Yankees Surprise: Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe swung for power in is rookie campagin and switched his focus to contact during his second season in the majors. This will be the year where he finds the right balance and sees his offensive production increase sharply.

This doesn't mean Volpe is going to become an MVP candidate all of a sudden. What it does mean is that he can hit for a credible average of around .260 and mash 20 home runs. Combine that with his elite speed and defense and the Yankees could have a fringe All-Star on their hands in 2025.

That would represent excellent progress for a player the Yankees want to tout as a homegrown success story for years to come. The organization can also benefit from the multiple years of team control left on his contract. Having an above-average starter on a rookie contract is a big bonus for Cashman and the front office.

Volpe's ascendancy may be coming a year later than most fans predicted, but it's important to remember that he'll only be playing his age-24 season in 2025. He still has plenty of time to turn into the star that the franchise desperately wants him to become. He's not going to fulfill all of his potential this season but the major step up with the bat in his hands will make him the franchise's surprise player of the season.