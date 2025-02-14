Bombshell Steelers rumor is terrible news for both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their quarterback room last offseason by bringing in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. For the most part, both played decently, enough for the Steelers to make it to the playoffs. However, the team had a five game losing streak to end their season, with their final game being in the Wild Card Round against the rival Baltimore Ravens.
Now, both Wilson and Fields are set to hit free agency. Considering the team had a winning record, you'd think at least one of them would return for the 2025 season. It appears that both may not return.
Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado answered a fan's question about whether Fields will be a quarterback option for the 2025 season. Allbright said "I don't believe the Steelers quarterback this coming year is on their roster." When asked if he believes Fields would be a starter on an NFL team next season, Allbright said, "no."
NFL insider believes Steelers' 2025 starting QB isn't on the roster
To stress, this is Allbright's belief. Thus far, the only quarterback on the roster for the 2025 season is Skylar Thompson, the former backup signal caller on the Miami Dolphins.
Based on recent reporting out of Pittsburgh, it appears that the Steelers have already decided to move on from Wilson. According to Dejan Kovacevic, the Steelers were done with Wilson after the quarterback's agents pushed stories to blame offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for the quarterback's lackluster play late in the season.
With Fields seemingly on the way out, where do the Steelers turn to next? This offseason is, on paper, the worst to have a need for quarterback, as the free agency and NFL Draft classes are weak. In terms of free agency, Sam Darnold is easily the top option, but his play in the final two games of the Vikings' season does appear to be cause for concern. As for the NFL Draft, there are only two quarterbacks who can feasibly start in Week 1, and they are Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The other quarterback prospects can be viewed as developmental, as they will need some time before they can actually start games.
The options are limited, to say the least, and there are plenty of teams desperate for quarterback help (i.e. the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans). It will be up to the Steelers to figure it out, especially if they do plan on moving on from both Wilson and Fields.