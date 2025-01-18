3 moves Nuri Sahin must make to keep his job at Borussia Dortmund

News #Reyna: There is interest from #ACMilan in Giovanni Reyna (22) from #Borussia #Dortmund. Milan board members met representatives of the #BVB player in Düsseldorf yesterday.



But: no negotiations between the clubs yet.



