The Boston Celtics might've found their latest weapon in the lineup after historic night

Last night’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz might have seemed like just another predictable outcome in the NBA’s daily slate of games. But with Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis all sidelined, the Celtics needed an unexpected hero to step up.

Enter Sam Hauser, who didn’t just deliver a career-high 33 points in Boston’s 114-108 win — he also drained nine 3-pointers, seven of which came in a scorching-hot third quarter. His performance wasn’t just a shooting clinic; it put him in the franchise record books, as he tied Larry Bird for the most threes made in a single quarter.

While Celtics fans were thrilled by Hauser’s lights-out shooting, this type of performance was nothing new for the 27-year-old sharpshooter. A four-year collegiate player — three seasons at Marquette and one at Virginia — Hauser led both the Big East and ACC in three-point percentage, finishing his sophomore year shooting 48.7 percent from deep. Despite going undrafted in 2021, his ability to shoot the ball at an elite level eventually carved him a path to the NBA.

After playing just 26 games in his rookie season, Hauser saw his minutes increase significantly in Year 2, averaging 6.4 points while shooting 41.8 percent from three. In the Celtics’ 2023 championship season, he took another leap, posting a career-high 9.0 points per game on 42.4 percent from beyond the arc, solidifying his role as a key contributor in Boston’s deep rotation.

Sam Hauser fits Boston’s 3-point identity

For the Celtics, long-range shooting is more than just a strategy — it’s a defining characteristic. Boston leads the league in 3-point attempts per game (48.0), nearly six more attempts than the second-ranked Chicago Bulls (42.6). In today’s NBA, where the 3-point shot reigns supreme, the Celtics have fully embraced the trend.

On Opening Night, Boston tied the NBA record for most made 3s in a game (29). Just days ago, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White both erupted for 40-point performances, each hitting at least nine 3s. If the Celtics maintain this pace, they are on track to surpass the 2018-2019 Houston Rockets for the most attempted 3s in a single season.

At 47-18, the Celtics currently hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference and remain favorites to defend their championship — something no team has done since the 2017-2018 Golden State Warriors. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will undoubtedly lead the charge offensively, Boston’s ability to rely on role players like Hauser for breakout performances makes them an even more dangerous title contender.

So don’t be surprised if Hauser — or another unexpected Celtic — delivers another record-breaking night when it matters most.