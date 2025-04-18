Boston Marathon 2025 prize money and distribution: How much do top finishers make?

It feels like it should have already happened, but here we are. On Monday, April 2025, we will have the latest running of the Boston Marathon. It is a one-of-a-kind event that often coincides with spring time in the Boston area and throughout New England. While it still may be a tad chilly in that part of the country, it is always great to see these sort of tentpole events let us know that winter is so over!

Traditionally, the running of the Boston Marathon occurs on the third Monday in April. That day signifies a local holiday known as Patriots' Day. There is usually a Boston Red Sox home game that coincides with the marathon after its conclusion. The timing is not quite right to perfectly line up with MLB Opening Day, but there is never a wrong time to have another local holiday or two, am I right?

For those who are unfamiliar with what a marathon entails, it requires a participant to run or wheel themselves 26.2 miles. This event has been held annually since 1897, but women were not allowed to participate in it until 1972. A few years later, a wheelchair division was added for the men in 1975 and two years later for the women in 1977. Whoever wins this race ends up pocketing a lot of coin, too.

Without further ado, here is what you need to know about the prize money for the Boston Marathon.

2025 Boston Marathon prize money

Here is how the prize money will shake out for the 2025 Boston Marathon across all its divisions.

Finish Open Division Wheelchair Division (T53/54/34) Wheelchair Division (T51-52) Masters Division 1 $150,000 $50,000 $1,500 $5,000 2 $75,000 $30,000 $750 $2,500 3 $40,000 $15,000 $500 $1,000 4 $25,000 $10,000 N/A N/A 5 $18,000 $8,000 N/A N/A 6 $13,500 $5,000 N/A N/A 7 $10,500 $4,000 N/A N/A 8 $8,500 $3,000 N/A N/A 9 $7,000 $2,000 N/A N/A 10 $5,500 $1,500 N/A N/A

There is also a potential course record bonus to be had for both the Open and Wheelchair Divisions.

Division Course Record Bonus Open Division $50,000 Wheelchair Division $50,000

Here is how the prize money breaks down for the Para Athletics Divisions for men and women.

Finish T11/T12 T13 T45/T46/T47 T61/T63/T43 T62/T64; T42/T44 T35-T38 T20 1 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 2 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 3 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,000 Course Record Bonus $500 $500 $500 $500 $500 $500 $500

And for those who want to know what the Boston Marathon course records are, I have you covered.

Sex Open Division Wheelchair Division Male Geoffrey Mutai - 2:03:02 (2011) Marcel Hug - 1:17:06 (2023) Female Buzunesh Deba - 2:19:59 (2014) Manuela Schär - 1:28:27 (2017)

The fact it has been over a decade since someone set a new Open Division record feels astounding!

Overall, other cities host their own marathons, but the tradition that is baked into the Boston Marathon is the biggest reason why it sets itself apart. In a way, it kind of embodies the spirt of being truly American. This is the region where colonists decided they had enough of the British Empire nearly 250 years ago. We all remember the tale of Paul Revere running by horse to warn everyone.

One day we may see somebody run a marathon under two hours to shattter Geoffrey Mutai's record.