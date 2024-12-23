Boston Red Sox dream rotation comes to fruition after signing former playoff villain
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox have made another major rotation upgrade. The Red Sox have been active as ever this winter, trading for Garrett Crochet and finishing a not-so-distant third in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
Crochet will headline the Red Sox rotation, but Boston senses a chance to turn the AL East on its head with the right additions. This is why the Red Sox signed a former World Series villain to a one-year prove it deal on Monday morning. Walker Buehler has joined the enemy.
Boston Red Sox rotation is a dream come to life after Walker Buehler signing
Despite plenty of success in the 2024 postseason – in which his Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series – Buehler has struggled to regain his previous form in the regular season. Buehler carried the weight of his playoff pedigree to a one-year contract, but there is a reason he struggled to receive a multiyear deal. Whether it be his injury history or the 5.38 ERA he carried just last season, Buehler has a lot to prove – literally.
Position
Player
LHP
Garrett Crochet
RHP
Brayan Bello
RHP
Tanner Houck
RHP
Lucas Giolito
RHP
Walker Buehler
RHP
Kutter Crawford
The only issue with the Boston rotation as currently constructed in that it is so right-handed heavy. In an ideal world, the Red Sox would be able to add another left-handed starter before Opening Day.
Walker Buehler is built for postseason success with the Red Sox
Signing Buehler to a one-year contract comes with limited risk, making this a smart decision by Craig Breslow. Buehler is just a year removed from severe elbow surgery, so there's no guarantee he'll be able to stay healthy for a 162-game season. What Buehler does provide, however, is a World Series pedigree. Buehler has made four World Series starts, picking up two wins and a 0.47 ERA. The sample size is big enough to note.
Should the Red Sox be lucky enough to earn a playoff spot in the crowded American League, expect Buehler to have a part to play come October.