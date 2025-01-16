Boston sports legend thinks MLB was too harsh on Yankees fan friend who interfered with Mookie Betts
Instead of being remembered for Anthony Volpe's grand slam or a late offensive barrage, the New York Yankees' lone victory in the 2024 World Series was overshadowed by the actions of two outrageous fans. In the bottom of the first inning, Mookie Betts chased a foul ball down the right-field line. It seemed like he had a beat on the ball, only for Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen to nearly rip the All-Star's arm off while trying to break up the catch.
It was an inexcusable breach of fan etiquette, not to mention incredibly dangerous. And last week, it got the punishment it deserved, as MLB announced that it had banned both men from all 30 Major League parks indefinitely. Thats' just about the harshest punishment the league can levy on fans, and it's nearly impossible to argue that it's not justified: Not interfering with the field of play is the cardinal rule for every spectator, and threatening the physical safety of an athlete is something you don't get to come back from.
But at least one person doesn't see it that way. Rob Gronkowski may have spent several years alongside Betts as one of the biggest stars in Boston sports, but on Wednesday he was more than comfortable throwing the former Red Sox outfielder under the bus.
Rob Gronkowski betrays Boston, goes to bat for Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts
One of the wildest details to come out of the whole Betts fiasco is that one othe fans, Capobianco, was an old college buddy of Gronk's back at the University of Arizona. The former New England Patriots tight end went to bat for his friend at the time, and this week he doubled down, feigning outrage that Capobianco was banned for life.
We can respect Gronk's conflict of interest here, but part of being a good friend is the ability to tell them when they've crossed a line. MLB can't rightfully let Capobianco back into a stadium when he was ready and willing to put his hands on an athlete; imagine having to look Betts in the eye and explain to him why this fan deserves the right to attend professional baseball games in the future. We're not expecting Gronkowski to sever all ties with him or anything, but at least be honest about what your buddy actually did.