Are Bournemouth FA Cup favorites?
By Sam Fels
The FA Cup hasn't felt more open for business in years. Premier League-leading Liverpool are toast. Second-placed Arsenal barfed on the first hurdle. Serial Wembley finalists Chelsea just committed a full-body dry-heave at Brighton. Manchester City look like they might pass out at any moment. Which leaves one to ask, is Bournemouth the current favorite?
It's not as silly as it may sound, and that goes beyond simply watching Bournemouth this season. By one measure, they're the best team left in the draw. Yes, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, and Man City are higher in the Premier League table at the moment. But Bournemouth have the best expected-goals difference of any Premier League team left, at plus-14.4. There's also the small matter of Bournemouth recently beating Forest and Newcastle by the combined score of 27-0 or whatever it was (it was 9-1 but might as well have been 27-0, honestly). Of the teams left, the Cherries are playing the best.
They also have little distraction. Sure, they're chasing down a Champions League place just like City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, or Forest. But City will have two Champions League knockout games between now and the fifth round, and only against the small matter of Real Madrid. Newcastle have the Carabao Cup Final in between the fifth round and quarterfinals of the FA Cup, should they get there. Which is their latest attempt to grab a trophy in 69 years. Probably will have most of their focus. Aston Villa will have their first Champions League knockout games in decades coming in March before a possible quarterfinal, and Ollie Watkins is already hurt.
The path for Bournemouth to an FA Cup title is wide open
Between now and the fifth round, Bournemouth have to play Southampton, Wolves, and Brighton. Should they progress to the quarters, there's only Tottenham and Brentford in between. Will Spurs be able to even field a team by then? Obviously, Bournemouth aren't facing quite the same gauntlet as others. Their league schedule doesn't really turn up the heat until May when they face Arsenal, Villa, and City all in a row, which is all after a possible semifinal. The City game would be moved for a final appearance.
Thirdly, there's an element of chaos that can appear in cup games that only some teams are built for. Bournemouth are definitely built for that. When games go all "blood and thunder," as aged English commentators like to use (or they're just trying to describe their prostates), there are few midfields more prepared for harrum scarum than Tyler Adams, Ryan Christie, and company. Bournemouth want games to get open and chaotic. They thrive in turnovers and getting their forwards running into space.
To boot, there isn't really a style that Bournemouth can't play when they need to. They have defended and countered to beat Arsenal, City, and Newcastle at St. James's Park. They have kneecapped teams where they've had to take more of the ball, like Forest. Whatever way they have to do it, Bournemouth can do it.
What's more, they still have a squad to come back from injury to take some of the load off. Bournemouth are challenging for the top five, and in the fifth round of the FA Cup, all while missing 7-8 regulars. Most are due to return over the next month, with only Evanilson out for an extended period of time to go. Bournemouth aren't fighting on as many fronts as some, but they're still going to get the calvary back in the next little bit. They can maintain their Champions League charge and a cup run without having to prioritize and make choices with their lineups.
With any cup run, a team needs a little luck. Bournemouth could us a good draw. They need to have no one else get hurt. If Justin Kluivert could stay scorching and maybe crash in another one or two from 25 yards, that wouldn't hurt. Though they didn't need him on Saturday to waltz past Everton, and Daniel Jebbison takes over in the starting 11 and scores.
Everything manager Andoni Iraola has turned to gold this season. Turning it to silver in May at Wembley shouldn't be considered a shock anymore.