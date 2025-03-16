Bracket Busters? Every Women's team that has earned an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament

The women's NCAA Tournament is just around the corner. Selection Sunday is on March 16 at 8 p.m. EST, and the games will begin on March 19, with the National Championship being played on April 4.

March Madness is always one of the most fun times of year in college sports because not only do the sport's biggest stars get to compete on the biggest stage, but underdog teams from small conferences get an equal opportunity to hoist the trophy.

While upsets have not necessarily run rampant in women's college basketball the last few years like they have on the men's side, the field this year is stronger and more level than in years past.

Of the 68 spots in the tournament field, 31 are automatic qualifiers, which means the team won their respective conference tournaments. Below is a list of each automatic qualifier and the conference that they won.

Every women's March Madness automatic bid

American East: Vermont

American Athletic: South Florida

Atlantic 10: George Mason

ACC: Duke

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast

Big 12: TCU

Big East: UConn

Big Sky: Montana State

Big South: High Point

Big Ten: UCLA

Big West: UC San Diego

CAA:

Conference USA: Liberty

Horizon League: Green Bay

Ivy League: Harvard

MAAC: Fairfield

MAC: Ball State

MEAC: Norfolk State

Missouri Valley:

Mountain West: San Diego State

Northeast: Farleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley: Tennessee Tech

Patriot League:

SEC: South Carolina

Southern: UNC Greensboro

Southland: Stephen F. Austin

SWAC: Southern

Summit League: South Dakota State

Sun Belt: Arkansas State

West Coast: Oregon State

WAC: Grand Canyon

Outside of the obvious suspects like UConn, South Carolina, and UCLA, there are a handful of conference winners who may be able to make a run come tournament time.

Grand Canyon is playing their best basketball right now and Oregon State is essentially a power conference team playing in the West Coast Conference. Montana State also made it out of a tough Big Sky Conference and Harvard is a sleeper from the Ivy League.

When the final bracket is announced on Sunday, several of the matchups will instantly be put on upset watch. While powerhouse teams are considered the front runners, don't count out any team on this list.