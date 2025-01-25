Bracketology: Ohio State fans will be holding their breath until March with latest update
By Lior Lampert
Ohio State fans are ostensibly on top of the world following their college football national championship victory over Notre Dame. However, the school's success on the gridiron hasn't translated to the hardwood, which could set Buckeye Nation up for a disappointing follow-up act come March.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN's latest bracketology update features the Ohio State men's basketball team, though they're barely on the bubble. The Buckeyes are among the "last four in" squads in the 2025 NCAA tournament's field of 68. And based on the seesaw nature of their season, that could remain the case until we reach the Big Dance.
Lundari's projections currently have the Buckeyes slated to face San Diego State for an at-large bid. The winner earns the eleventh seed in the West Region, where a matchup with No. 6 Arizona awaits. Of course, this is subject to change. Nonetheless, it highlights that Ohio State has its work cut out for them to punch their ticket to the annual win-or-go-home competition.
Even following an impressive road victory over No. 11 Purdue, the Buckeyes are hanging on for dear life. Ohio State has notably taken down the Boilermakers and then-No. 4 Kentucky over the past month-plus to bolster their resume. But they've piled up losses in between, including a three-game skid. The inconsistency makes overcoming valleys a challenge, regardless of the peaks.
The 11-8 (3-5 in the Big Ten) Buckeyes have had the 13th-hardest schedule in the country thus far. The shoddy record can be attributed to their grueling list of opponents, yet it doesn't tell the full story.
While Ohio State can get hot quickly and has the firepower to exchange haymakers on the offensive side of the court, they struggle defensively. Their 100.7 defensive rating ranks 128th of 364 Division I programs. The Buckeyes won't get the job done if they can't make stops, no matter how great of a scorer junior guard Bruce Thorton is.
If Ohio State continues its up-and-down ways, Buckeye fans are in for a nerve-wracking finish to this season.