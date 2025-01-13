Bracketology update will not ease Texas fans pain from CFP loss
By Quinn Everts
The SEC isn't interested in welcoming Texas with open arms, apparently. After a fine — if not inspiring — nonconference slate where the Longhorns went 11-2, they have started conference play with three straight losses against Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee. Ouch. Who made this schedule? Kind of a rude way to welcome a team to a conference.
Now 11-5, the Longhorns are predicted by ESPN's Bracketologist Joe Lunardi to miss the NCAA Tournament completely. Currently slotted as the "first team out" of the field of 68, this would be a pretty swift fall for a team that opened the season ranked No. 19.
Texas basketball isn't helping the grieving process after CFP loss
After Texas lost to Ohio State in the CFP semifinals last week, fans in Austin hoped the hardwood would ease the pain of falling short on the football field. That hasn't been the case this far.
But still... things aren't completely desolate for Texas despite a cold stretch. No, the schedule doesn't get much easier going forward; but a .500 record in SEC play would almost surely get the Longhorns into the big dance, so they don't need to be perfect over the next two months.
Plus, freshman Tre Johnson has been as good as advertised, averaging 18.9 points per game and shooting over 40 percent from 3-point. If he can get even more comfortable as the season progresses, the Longhorns should be able to rely on him down the strech of close games.
And yes, winning games is always the best metric; but the Longhorns remain in the mix in most rankings. They're No. 37 in Kenpom and in Evan Miyakawa's rankings, plus No. 39 in NET. None of these are stellar for a team that started in the AP top 20, but they're signs that the sky hasn't fallen in Austin (yet) despite an 0-3 conference record.