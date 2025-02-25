Brad Marchand lets stance be known regarding Bruins trade rumors

The Boston Bruins had hefty expectations in the 2024-25 NHL season, especially after their surprisingly solid 2023-24 campaign and adding the likes of Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, but things haven't exactly gone to plan.

At 27-24-7, the Bruins have just 61 points in 58 games, putting them sixth in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are only one point back of a playoff spot, so the playoffs are undoubtedly within reach, but long-term injuries to the team's best defensemen — Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm — have a postseason appearance feeling like a pipe dream. Even if the Bruins did make it to the playoffs, nothing about how they've played suggests they can make any sort of noise on that stage.

Given that fact, the Bruins won't be the aggressive buyers they've been in years past. In fact, they might even consider selling some pieces, with Brad Marchand among those potentially available. Marchand is Boston's captain and one of the team's best players, but he's also a 36-year-old in the final year of an eight-year contract.

With Marchand months away from potentially hitting free agency, the Bruins understandably don't want to risk losing him for nothing if he were to depart on the open market. While a trade is entirely possible, Marchand made it clear that he'd like to remain in Boston past the trade deadline.

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career,” Marchand said after practice Monday. “That hasn’t changed. They’re aware of that. I think everyone’s aware of that. It’s a gift to be playing for this team and I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. So yeah, it’s always been a goal.”

Brad Marchand makes it clear he'd like to remain with Bruins past the trade deadline

Marchand has spent all 16 of his seasons with the Bruins and is now the team's captain, so it isn't hard to see why he would like to remain in Boston. With that being said, though, it is not entirely up to him. Chances are, for Marchand to be guaranteed to remain in Boston past the trade deadline, a contract extension is going to have to be reached.

Fortunately, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed that extension talks will pick up now that the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament is over.

“That’s always been the ultimate goal when I’ve communicated with Brad throughout the year," Sweeney said. "We’ll have to have a conversation now that 4 Nations is over and sit down and have a clear path for the next two weeks for what his final outcome will be."

Marchand might not be the dynamic point producer he once was, but he still has racked up 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 58 games this season despite not playing on a line with David Pastrnak and despite the team not having much to offer at the center position.

Given his big-game experience and the fact that he's still comfortably a top-six forward right now, Marchand, even with his age and contract status being taken into account, would fetch a ton of interest on the trade market. Both Marchand and the Bruins wanting to ensure that the winger will remain in Boston makes a trade pretty unlikely, though.