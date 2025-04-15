Bradley Beal tells on himself and Suns culture with laughable Mike Budenholzer beef

Amid the Phoenix Suns' firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer, new details have emerged shedding light on the internal friction that may have contributed to the decision. According to Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes, league sources revealed that Budenholzer approached Bradley Beal earlier in the season with a request that didn’t go over well — asking him to be the “Jrue Holiday” of the team.

“Jrue Holiday is a player who might become a Hall of Famer,” Haynes said, “but you've got to understand, when you’re talking to a guy of Bradley Beal’s caliber, it wasn’t well received.”

If things in Phoenix weren’t already messy, this revelation might be the twist of the knife for Suns fans. Holiday, a 16-year veteran and two-time NBA champion with the Bucks and Celtics, is widely regarded as one of the league’s premier defenders. He's made six All-Defensive teams and built a reputation as a selfless, winning player who does the dirty work.

The Phoenix Suns chemistry may have been even worse than we knew

Beal, meanwhile, is a different kind of player. A high-volume scorer with a polished offensive game, he’s never been known for his defense. On paper, asking Beal to mimic Holiday might not be an insult — but it clearly didn’t sit well. Beal may have the edge in career scoring and shooting efficiency, but Holiday has the accolades that matter most: deep playoff runs, championship rings, and the trust of coaches to anchor both ends of the court.

Since joining the Suns, Beal’s impact has been underwhelming. He’s played just 53 games in back-to-back seasons, his scoring average has dropped five points per game since his Washington days, and his shooting percentages have dipped across the board. What’s worse, he’s taken more time off the court in Phoenix, allegedly to preserve his body from prior injuries.

But here's the question: what exactly is he preserving himself for?

In the Suns’ final 28 games after the All-Star break, they went just 10-18 — a collapse that all but sealed their fate. Beal averaged just 13.1 points per game in March and 14.0 in April, a dismal stretch when the team needed him most with Kevin Durant sidelined.

Players go through slumps, sure, but Haynes’ report points to a deeper issue — Beal’s unwillingness to adapt. That mindset becomes even more frustrating when you consider that Beal is one of only 10 players in NBA history with a no-trade clause. He shares that exclusive list with names like LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tim Duncan — players who defined franchises.

Beal, on the other hand, is making $50 million this season, with another $110 million owed through 2027. Right now, the Suns are paying franchise-player money for someone unwilling to make franchise-player sacrifices.

It’s increasingly clear why Phoenix may be looking to move on from Beal, even if it means triggering a rebuild in the prime of Devin Booker’s career. Perhaps Budenholzer wasn’t the problem after all.