Bradley Beal won't be doing the Suns any favors despite his benching
By Lior Lampert
Bradley Beal is not succumbing to the outside noise or supposition that the Phoenix Suns are trying to play mind games with him. Instead, he's refusing to budge and asserting his leverage.
After recently being demoted to the bench for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, questions about Beal's future with the Suns ramped up. However, while everyone hypothesizes, he ostensibly has a clear vision of staying in Phoenix.
Phoenix and disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's mutual interest has been well chronicled lately. However, the financial intricacies of the NBA's apron world make Beal's $50.2 million 2024-25 salary imperative for the two teams to strike a deal. But the Suns' swingman is one of two players in the league with a no-trade clause — and he seemingly has no intentions of relinquishing it.
Bradley Beal's benching won't impact his no-trade clause decision
Beal was asked about the potential ramifications of the Suns relegating him to the second unit following Phoenix's Jan. 6 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The 31-year-old sternly reminded reporters he controls this situation, regardless of the scuttlebutt.
"If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards," Beal stated (h/t Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic). "Until ... somebody says something different, then I'll be a Sun."
NBA insider Jake Fischer's intel combats the notion that the Suns' drastic lineup change(s) amid connections to Butler is a non-basketball move. He claims Phoenix made the switch hoping it'd "spark more of an aggressive output from Beal as microwave scorer." However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN isn't buying it.
Speaking on First Take, Windhorst declared the Suns are "trying to make [Beal] feel unwelcome in Phoenix," hoping he'll lift his no-trade clause. Nonetheless, the three-time All-Star is evidently (and reasonably) looking out for himself, setting up for an awkward standstill.
Following Beal's comments, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, effectively reiterated the same message. So, the Butler-Suns buzz can safely be put to bed ... for now.