Brady over Lombardi? Bill Belichick’s wild take will stir up NFL fans

Former New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick has been doing a lot of talking since he left the NFL following the 2023-24 season. In fact, this is the most the public has ever seen Belichick pontificate on any level. Whether it’s breaking down games or his book tour, Belichick has been getting his fair share of camera time lately. He also said something recently that is sure to get those Tom Brady “haters” back on their high horse.

While appearing on the Jim Gray, “Let’s Go Podcast,” coach Belichick made what some might call very controversial comments about the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which is given to the Super Bowl winner. After naming multiple players he coached that helped him win eight Super Bowls (6 as head coach, 2 as defensive coordinator), Belichick then jokingly said, "Maybe they should name it the 'Brady Trophy.' He won seven of them."

“Players win games, you can win games without good players, Belichick said. I don’t care who the coach is, you can’t win. I found out when I had Harry Banks, Pepper Johnson, Jim Burt, everyone, all those guys. . .It’s [Tom] Brady, it’s [Willie] McGinest, it’s [Mike] Vrabel. . .I didn’t make any tackles, I didn’t make any kicks. . .as a coach you wanna give your players a chance to win, you want to put them in a position where if they go out there they’’ have a chance to win, thats what Coach [Bill] Parcells taught me. . .maybe they should name it (Lombardi Trophy) the Brady Trophy.”

While that isn’t likely to happen anytime soon, those who love to hate Brady have been given a reason to dislike the FOX analyst even more. Although, this time Brady hasn’t done anything to deserve it other than being himself.

Imagine how many heads would explode were the NFL to take Belichick’s idea into serious consideration. The city of Green Bay, Wisconsin might implode at the thought of Brady of all people usurping coach Lombardi as the name on the league’s most coveted prize. Yes, Brady has shown to be one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, and has seven Super Bowl rings to his credit. However, the trophy was named after Lombardi for a reason.

This is what happens when a guy barely talks for 40 years then leaves the spotlight and has a ton of stuff to get off his chest.