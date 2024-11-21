Brandin Podziemski shares what he's learned from the Warriors future Hall-of-Famers
By Lior Lampert
Young players can struggle to fit into a lineup alongside established NBA veterans, especially when those pronounced teammates are future Hall of Famers. But as much as it is a curse, it's a blessing tenfold, which Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has come to appreciate.
Joining the Warriors as a first-round draft pick in 2023, Podziemski entered the league with more pressure than your average rookie. He was instantly expected to contribute to a perennial title contender that has won four championships since the 2014-15 campaign.
Not only has Podziemski fit into Golden State seamlessly, but he's learning valuable lessons from some of the best players ever. Whether it be Stephen Curry, Draymond Green or ex-Warriors Klay Thompson/Chris Paul, the 21-year-old has soaked it all in.
Recently speaking with FanSided's Peter Dewey, Podziemski highlighted the impact of sharing the court with legends. Between his time with Curry and Green, plus abbreviated overlaps with Paul/Thompson, the second-year pro is constantly getting schooled. One key aspect he's realized is to find interests outside the hardwood.
Brandin Podziemski has learned some valuable lessons from future Hall-of-Famers like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson
Albeit more specifically from Curry and Thompson, Podziemski has gained an understanding that basketball is "what they do, not who they are." The former Splash Brothers have hobbies and passions that don't involve an orange ball and hoop, like golf and boating, respectively.
Regardless of the pastime, it's imperative to maintain a healthy work-life balance, especially from a psychological standpoint. Understandably, Podziemski used to worry that the time/energy away from the game might hinder his development. Curry and Thompson have proven to him otherwise and that he could still maximize his potential without focusing solely on training.
Podziemski has embraced being able to "mentally take a break from basketball." He knows he can "put that aside and still be a Hall-of-Fame type player," like Curry, Thompson, Green and Paul have done. It's one example of the endless fountain of knowledge, wisdom and experience the youthful, talented wing has at his disposal.