Brandon Aubrey obliterated a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader with wildly errant kick
By Kinnu Singh
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been one of the few bright spots of the team's 2024 campaign. The 29-year-old has emerged as one of the league's best kickers over the past two seasons — especially from long range.
During his rookie season in 2023, Aubrey led the league in field goals (36), field goal percentage (94.7) and made all 10 of his field goal attempts from 50-plus yards. His performance earned him a first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl nod. He continued to excel on long-distance kicks during the 2024 season, making 14 of his 17 field goal attempts from 50-plus yards, including a 65-yard field goal.
Aubrey finished the season a high note during the regular season finale. He made four field goal against the Washington Commanders and became just the fifth kicker in NFL history to achieve 40-plus field goals in a single season, per the Cowboys social media. It wasn't an entirely perfect day for Aubrey, however.
Brandon Aubrey's shanked kickoff drills Cowboys' cheerleader
After making a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter, Aubrey lined up for a routine kickoff but hooked the kick, sending the ball out of bounds directly towards the team's cheerleaders. A sideline photographer attempted to deflect the ball, but despite his best efforts, the ball slipped past his outstretched hand and drilled an unsuspecting Cowboys cheerleader directly in the head.
The cheerleader immediately fell to the ground and appeared to have tears in her eyes when she was shown on the broadcast after the incident. At least Cowboys' fans know that even Aubrey's shanked kicks carry quite a bit of power. Fortunately, the cheerleader was seen smiling, so it's likely safe to assume she's doing fine.
Aubrey managed to keep the rest of his kicks in-bounds after hooking that kickoff. He nailed all four of his field goal attempts, setting a new franchise record for most field goals made in a single season (40). He previously set record in 2023 with his league-high 36 field goals.
Dallas ultimately lost 23-19, effectively ending their disappointing season with a 7-9 record. The Cowboys are now entering an offseason of uncertainty that could include considerable turnover, particularly among the coaching staff.