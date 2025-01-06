Brandon Graham casts his obvious vote for what Cowboys should do with Mike McCarthy
By Kinnu Singh
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has spent his entire 15-year career with just one team, and he has become one of the most beloved players in the franchise’s history over that span.
He was in Philadelphia for the lows, such as the four-win season under coach Chip Kelly in 2012, as well as the highs, such as the franchise’s Super Bowl LII championship in 2017. As he nears the end of his playing career, Graham appears to be considering a career in sports media, where he’d be able to offer his view on the oft-discussed Dallas Cowboys.
During his time in Philadelphia, Graham has learned that Eagles’ fans find few things as endearing as a jab directed at the Cowboys, their most-hated NFC East rival. And he made sure to deliver the goods when asked about Dallas' embattled coach, Mike McCarthy.
Brandon Graham wants Cowboys to keep Mike McCarthy
The Eagles decided to rest many of their key starters in Week 18 after clinching the NFC’s No. 2 seed, and Graham took the opportunity to join ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” While discussing potential coaching changes around the league, host Mike Greenberg asked Graham for his perspective on Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
“I’ve got to give him respect,” Graham said. “He’s got much respect in the league. But right now, Eagles fans are like, ‘Yeah, keep him.’ … You’re asking the wrong person about this one, because Dallas, I love it right now. I love the situation they’re in, because I understand — it’s just a fun back-and-forth. But, for me, I know Eagles’ fans will agree, keep him, so we can continue to keep beating them.”
Philadelphia and Dallas have been evenly matched rivals since McCarthy joined Dallas in 2020. In their 10 regular season matchups since then, the two teams have each won fiver, and they’ve both won two NFC East division titles.
The rivals have split their two divisional matchups in three of McCarthy’s five seasons in Dallas, but the Cowboys swept the Eagles in 2021. This season, the Eagles swept the Cowboys for the first time since McCarthy became their head coach.
Philadelphia recently pulled out a dominant 41-7 victory over Dallas in Week 17. Although Graham missed the game due to an injury, he made his impact felt during the Eagles’ 34-6 victory against the Cowboys in Week 10. In that game, the veteran finished with two tackles and half a sack.
McCarthy has led the Cowboys to an 83-49 record (.590) in the regular season, including three consecutive 12-win seasons. He hasn’t found the same success in the postseason, where he’s led Dallas to just one win in four playoff games.