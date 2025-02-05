Is Brandon Graham playing in the Super Bowl? Tracking every Eagles injury update
By Kinnu Singh
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the same team. Since he was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, the 36-year-old veteran has suited up for 217 games in the regular season and playoffs, the most by a single player in franchise history.
Graham signed a one-year extension before the 2024 season, but declared that it would be his last year in the league. Unfortunately, the campaign hasn't gone as Graham initially hoped. Graham suffered a torn triceps injury during a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. The injury was initially believed to be season-ending, but the veteran held out hope that he could return for a Super Bowl appearance.
Graham made one of the biggest plays in Philadelphia sports history when he forced a game-winning fumble in the closing minutes of Super Bowl LII, effectively clinching the Eagles' first Lombardi Trophy. Now, Philadelphia has the opportunity to repay their beloved veteran by celebrating his decorated career with confetti and champagne.
The Eagles are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Graham was designated for return from the injured reserve list ahead of the Super Bowl, and he has managed to log two practice sessions as a limited participant this week.
Eagles' key injury updates for Super Bowl LIX: Brandon Graham, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens
Although he's officially listed as questionable, Graham is trending toward making his return to the field. Graham said he remains on track to play in the Super Bowl, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported on Wednesday.
“We’ll see where [Graham] is by the end of the week,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said, via NBC Sports. “If he’s able to be out there with us, it would mean a lot to this football team. Just his leadership — Obviously his ability to play and the things he can do, but it would mean a lot for us out there. If he’s out there, I know he’ll make plays that help us win the football game.”
Graham's return would bring immense value to the Eagles. As a veteran who has already played in two Super Bowls, his leadership could help guide Philadelphia's young defensive front. Defenses have historically gotten tired in the fourth quarter of Super Bowls, and offenses have been able to score more points as a result of the slower pass rush.
Most of Kansas City's victories this season came in one-score games, so the fourth quarter could ultimately determine which team hoists the Lombardi Trophy. The veteran could help the defense stay fresh by serving as a rotational edge rusher behind starters Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith. Graham notched 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in 11 games this season. He also forced one fumble and deflected two passes.
Philadelphia's most significant injury concerns have been on the interior of their offensive line. Center Cam Jurgens missed practice last week with a back injury, and left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury in the first half of the NFC Championship Game.
While Jurgens did not practice last week, he confirmed that he'll be good to go for the Super Bowl on Monday, per NBC Sports.
Dickerson also provided some positive news on his knee injury. When asked about the threshold would be for him to not finish in Super Bowl LIX, Dickerson said, "Probably getting carted off on a stretcher."