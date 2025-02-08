Is Brandon Graham ready for Super Bowl 59? Latest injury news and forecasts
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles enter Super Bowl LIX as (relatively) healthy as can be. Nearly every core member on the team's injury report has been removed heading into their clash with the Kansas City Chiefs -- except Brandon Graham.
Graham suffered a torn triceps in Week 12 and has been out of Philadelphia's lineup since. It was initially deemed a season-ending issue, which was especially gut-wrenching considering he declared 2024 his "last year" in July. The longtime Eagles defensive end has hinted at second-guessing the retirement talks after that, though speculation surrounding his career still looms.
Given the circumstances, Graham's status against the Chiefs is even more significant than usual. But will he be available for the Eagles in what could be his last ride in the NFL?
Notably, Graham is on injured reserve and must be officially activated, meaning we'll know if he's good to go before kickoff. However, the Eagles designated him for return on Jan. 30, opening his 21-day practice window. This gives the 36-year-old a shot to suit up, a good one if recent intel from NBC Sports Philadelphia John Clark's is any indication.
Per Clark, Graham logged his first full practice following the triceps ailment on Friday. This marks an important development in the veteran edge rusher's race to gain clearance for the championship showdown versus Kansas City.
Barring any setbacks, Graham sounded like he'll be ready to perform when discussing with reporters, albeit in a potentially limited capacity.
"I'm sure they'll work me in," Graham stated (h/t Clark). "I don't want to get in the way of the rhythm of what everybody already has ... I just want to make sure I give everything I’ve got."
2024 is Graham's 15th year in the league, all of which have been with the Eagles. He's been an organizational pillar, earning a Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team nod. His efforts were vital to Philly defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, amassing two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble.
Regardless of whether Graham plays, he's cemented himself as an all-time Eagles great. His legacy on and off the field is engrained in the annals of Philadelphia history. And one day, the franchise will presumably honor its 2010 first-round draft pick in the Ring of Honor.