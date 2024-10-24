25-under-25: Brandon Miller is following in the footsteps of his GOAT
By Wes Goldberg
When Brandon Miller called Paul George the GOAT, he understandably caught a lot of flack (are kids not learning about acronyms on TikTok?). But watching Miller’s rookie season, it’s easy to see why he admires George so much.
Look at his shot chart.
Miller took about 30 percent of his shots within 10 feet of the basket and about 45 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Those numbers are nearly identical to George, who started tilting his game to the most efficient parts of the floor after leaving the Indiana Pacers. Here’s what George told me in 2018 during the most efficient scoring season of his career to that point.
“Taking good shots, good looks. Trying to attack more at the rim. I’m going to get 3s based off of how teams are guarding me and running the floor.”
George rode the wave of smart shot selection that has redefined the game and led to the most efficient offenses in league history. Miller, 21, is enjoying the swell. Last year’s No. 2 pick is well on his way to becoming the prototypical wing every team covets.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Brandon Miller is already plotting his next move
As a rookie, Miller averaged 17.3 points on 14.6 shot attempts per game with an effective field-goal percentage of 52.4 percent. The last rookie wing to be that efficient on that many shots? Zion Williamson in 2019-20 (59.2 percent).
The Hornets should be thrilled with the player they got, and new head coach Charles Lee appears to be the perfect hire to help Miller maximize his potential.
Lee comes from the Boston Celtics, who won the championship by building an efficient offense that averaged the most 3-pointers made per possession and a dominant defense built around two elite wings, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Of course, the Hornets are far away from being able to match the Celtics’ proficiency, but Lee is already installing some of the principles. In the preseason, the Hornets took the fourth-most 3s in the league, and Miller’s numbers have bumped up. A 37 percent 3-point shooter as a rookie, Miller will be critical to Lee’s offense.
Defensively, Miller is even more important. As part of Charlotte’s cornerstone trio including LeMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, Miller has the most defensive potential. At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, he has similar dimensions to Tatum and is capable of guarding multiple positions.
Most of Miller’s intrigue is potential right now. Miller didn’t pop defensively and did not rank well in steal, deflection or block rate as a rookie. That’s not cause for alarm — most rookies aren’t good defenders, and the Hornets didn’t exactly put him in a great position. They should be better this season.
But Miller has to be part of that improvement. Miller has the outline of a franchise wing, but he needs to start filling in the gaps. At his size, he should be better than a 63 percent finisher at the rim. It would also help if some of his paint touches were closer to the basket. He will too often pick up his dribble and settle for a pull-up jumper at the first sign of distress.
To take an All-Star leap, Miller will need to be a more confident ball-handler and learn to finish through contact (that will also help him get to the line more after averaging just 2.3 free-throw attempts as a rookie).
Even the stuff that looks pretty is begging for one more dribble, a spin or a shoulder that puts pressure on the defense. Opponents might respect Miller’s touch in the paint, but they are willing to live with shots like this:
Miller also needs to become a better passer. Ball will drive Charlotte’s offense, but that doesn’t absolve Miller from playmaking responsibilities. After averaging 2.4 assists and 1.8 turnovers, BBall Index gave Miller a D- grade for his passing efficiency. He can put himself in tough spots because of his ball-handling limitations.
There have been signs of improvement in the preseason. When Miller is decisive about getting to the rim, you almost wonder why he can’t do it more often.
Having Ball around more will open up other opportunities. Rather than being forced to create for himself, Ball should be able to find him for backdoor cuts and catch-and-shoot 3s.
All of it will go into a more complete shot diet in Miller’s second season. After all, Miller doesn’t project as a lead playmaker. He’s more like George, someone who can fit in any system and amplify his teammates. At least, that’s the idea.
Brandon Miller ranked No. 16 on FanSided's 2024-25 25-under-25, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.