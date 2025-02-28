Brandon Sproat's spring debut proves Mets rotation could be deeper than expected

Brandon Sproat proved why he’s the New York Mets’ top prospect in his Spring Training debut. Across two innings, he didn’t allow a single base runner and topped out at 99mph with his fastball.

The 24-year-old likely won’t cut the Opening Day roster, but he could make his way to the 26-man roster in 2025.

Brandon Sproat could give the Mets a top rotation in 2025

The injuries to Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas give the Mets a questionable rotation. New York expects Montas to miss a significant period, while Manaea should return by mid-April. They’ll count on Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn to pick up the slack. With all of them having a career ERA over 4.00, it will be risky to feature them in the rotation. That said, we could see the top prospect make his MLB debut earlier than expected.

Sproat will likely start the season in Triple-A. David Stearns hopes to provide Carlos Mendoza with the young right-hander at some point this season. In seven Triple-A starts last season, he struggled with a 7.53 ERA. However, the former first-round pick dominated A-ball and Double-A before getting called up. In Single-A, he posted a 1.07 ERA across seven outings. Through 11 starts in Double-A, Sproat recorded a 2.45 ERA. Across all levels combined, the young right-hander tallied 131 strikeouts in 116.1 innings of work.

Sproat features five pitches. The top prospect throws a hard fastball, a sinker, a slider, a curveball, and a changeup. His pitch mix is intriguing, and he throws all five well. New York could be holding out on adding another starter to avoid blocking his potential MLB debut this season.

If Sproat figures it out early in Triple-A, he’ll be in a Mets uniform early in 2025. Once Stearns gives him the call-up, New York will have a great rotation. Once Manaea returns, they’ll have a strong front end featuring himself and former All-Star Kodai Senga.

They’d have Clay Holmes to follow, who’s been dominating in Spring Training. David Peterson, who pitched to a 2.90 ERA last season, will likely be the fourth. Then, they’d have Sproat as their fifth or sixth starter, depending on which depth piece is rolling the most. Sproat’s ceiling is through the roof, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for him this season.