Braves best-case scenario for MLB free agency has gone from bad to worse
The Atlanta Braves had a solid starting rotation in 2024. Chris Sale was the National League Cy Young winner. Reynaldo Lopez was excellent in his first season as a starter. Max Fried is one of the most consistent starters in the league. Charlie Morton was excellent in 2024 as well. But the fifth slot was a revolving door of mediocrity until Spencer Schwellenbach emerged.
Now as the offseason rolls on, the Braves are in a tough spot. Their rotation has been destroyed after Fried and Morton darted in free agency. Atlanta has been rumored to be connected to multiple star pitchers this offseason in an attempt to fill their rotation out, but none have come to fruition. The Braves have yet to add a starter to replace the aforementioned duo of Fried and Morton.
Braves linked to RHP Kyle Gibson following multiple free agent whiffs
Chad Jennings of The Athletic recently linked the Braves to starting pitcher Kyle Gibson in free agency. Gibson, formerly of the St. Louis Cardinals, is quite a step down from pitchers like Jack Flaherty, Roki Sasaki, Dylan Cease and Michael King, all of whom have been closely connected to Atlanta this winter.
"Stability. That’s all we’re looking for here. The Braves have done very little this offseason — Jurickson Profar and not much else — and are counting on the return of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. to meaningfully raise their ceiling," Jennings wrote. "Fair enough. Strider, Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez are the impact starters at the top of the rotation, but another veteran starter would help solidify the group and protect against further injury."
Gibson, 37, is about as league average as a pitcher can get. He has a career ERA+ of 93 after finishing the 2024 season with a 99 ERA+. The righty is a one-time All-Star, but the Braves wouldn't be signing him to be a star pitcher. They would be signing him to eat innings until Spencer Strider could return.
The Braves were close to acquiring Flaherty, among others. So acquiring a pitcher like Gibson would be a massive step down. Gibson is by no means a bad pitcher, but it would be quite a disappointing acquisition for the Braves after the high hopes to begin the winter.