Braves bullpen solution could be a former top prospect at a new position

While he is better known for his time as a starter, it did not go well for him in relief either when Bryse Wilson was pitching for the lowly Chicago White Sox. This former top prospect of the Atlanta Braves was designated for assignment by Chicago on Tuesday. After 19 appearances this season, including 14 out of the bullpen, Wilson may need to look for a new team to play for. Would he work with Atlanta?

On the year, Wilson has a brutally bad 6.95 ERA in 45.1 innings of work. His hits per nine innings and walks per nine innings are way up on his career average, resulting in his strikeout to walks ratio being way up as well. Wilson has bounced around a bit since being traded midway through the 2021 MLB season to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He seemed to have found himself the last two years with Milwaukee.

I think for a team that is grasping at straws in trying to not have its worst season in years, it cannot be beneath kicking the tires on a former top prospect of theirs. Wilson's versatility to pitch long innings in relief, as well as occasionally spot start could be a solution to the entire Braves pitching staff. He is a depreciated asset, but one that has pitched well before, including with the team who drafted him.

Wilson has one more year of arbitration eligibility before he will hit MLB free agency in winter 2027.

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Houston, the Chicago White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor from Class AA Birmingham and designated right-hander Bryse Wilson for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 10, 2025

Given that he is still on the good side of 30, I would hope the Braves could find a use for him soon.

Bryse Wilson could be a solid solution to the Atlanta Braves' bullpen woes

Even though this should be Brian Snitker's last year as manager, Wilson did come up in the Braves system and played for the long-time coach in the organization. Not that it matters a ton, but it could play a factor in him signing with the Braves if he were to be released by the White Sox. Again, this is the franchise that drafted him out of high school nearly a decade ago. That has to matter somewhat.

Admittedly, this has been the hardest season of Braves baseball to watch in the better part of a decade. The 2014 to 2017 mess did a number on me, enough to the point where I did not fully reintroduce myself to Braves Country until late 2018 or so. I get that down years happen in baseball, but seeing a team that plays with virtually no heart every night is quite difficult for me to stomach.

This is why potentially adding a pitcher with Braves ties could be a good thing for the team. Remember, Wilson was part of the 2020 team that made it to the NLCS for the first time in decades. Keep in mind that he did not get to be part of the 2021 World Series team, as he was dealt to the Pirates at the deadline. Perhaps a crashing sense of urgency from Wilson could make a difference?

This move is not panacea, but it may provide a band-aid to help us get through the ugliest of seasons.