Braves clear path for Spencer Strider with stunning roster decision

The Atlanta Braves are finally set to get Spencer Strider back, hopefully for good this time, as he's expected to be activated for a game next week against the Washington Nationals.

Strider returned from elbow surgery earlier this season with an impressive performance but quickly landed back on the injured list with a lower body injury suffered in catch play. Strider's return will be huge for the Braves, but his activation means somebody will be demoted to Triple-A or cut altogether and the Braves recently made that decision.

On Thursday afternoon, the Braves opted to send pitcher Bryce Elder to Triple-A in a move that clears a spot for Strider to return to the team. While this seems like the obvious move to those outside of Atlanta, those in and around the team probably find it a bit shocking because Elder has been throwing very well recently.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Bryce Elder's shocking demotion should have been expected

Elder struggled through his first three starts of the season after posting horrific numbers last year. But since then, he's made five starts and been rather competitive in all of them. The righty has allowed three or less runs in all five of his last five starts while going at least five innings each time out. But at the end of the day, it's about the options left on their contracts.

Spencer Schwellenbach might be the team's ace right now, so he wasn't going to be optioned in this move. Chris Sale, a 15-year MLB veteran, doesn't have any options on his deal. Grant Holmes would be a good option to send down, but he doesn't have any options either. AJ Smith-Shawver is one of the team's top prospects and he's dominated for the last month or so. That leaves Elder, by default, as the odd man out in this situation.

But it shouldn't be expected to be this way for long. Whether the Braves face an injury or a set back with one of their starters or Atlanta opts to bring Elder up and use him out of the bullpen, he's been throwing far too well to remain in the minor leagues for too long.