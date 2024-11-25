Braves controversial non-tender decision opens door for the perfect homecoming
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves let Ramon Laureano walk at the non-tender deadline, just one of several cost-cutting measures from Alex Anthopoulos so far this winter. One can only hope Atlanta chooses to reinvest that money into the roster in the next few months, but for now, the Braves have a void in the corner outfield spot.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is expected to start the season on the injured list, meaning the Braves will be shorthanded unless they make a move. The only outfielders on the roster as of this writing are the injured Acuña Jr., Jarred Kelenic, Michael Harris II, Eli White, Luke Williams and Carlos D. Rodriguez, a player I didn't know existed until just now. Something has to be done about this mess, and while the Braves (like most teams) want to ensure they get below the luxury tax threshold, there are moves to be made.
How should the Braves replace Ramon Laureano? Why not with an old friend
Atlanta's decision to non-tender Laureano, as well as the recently-acquired Griffin Canning, were not popular ones. Laureano performed well for the Braves down the stretch, as he had an .832 OPS in 226 plate appearances from May 25-on.
The Braves would prefer a left-handed hitting outfielder, and there are plenty of those available in free agency. For Atlanta fans, the one who sticks out is Jason Heyward, a former top prospect for the Braves and Georgia native. Heyward made the NL All-Star team in his first year as a Brave in 2010. He's also a five-time Gold Glove winner, and has shown flashes at the plate the last few seasons.
In 2024, Heyward had a 1.2 WAR in limited playing time. That's the exact sort of production the Braves would need from him. Essentially, Heyward would be a stopgap for Atlanta until Acuña Jr. can return. Then, he can return to the bench as outfield depth and a reliable clubhouse presence.
Heyward played for the Dodgers and Astros last season. He was recruited to LA by his old friend from Atlanta, Freddie Freeman. Heyward was unceremoniously dumped by the Dodgers just days after a walk-off hit. We all deserve better than that, especially a player with the reputation of Heyward.
The 35-year-old isn't the same player he used to be, but he provides some intangibles the Braves are currently lacking.