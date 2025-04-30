This dark horse prospect is forcing the Braves to rethink their rotation

The Atlanta Braves starting rotation has been dealt its fair share of tough injuries so far this season. Reynaldo Lopez is on the 60-day injured list, and while Spencer Strider returned from Tommy John surgery, he has since been placed back on the IL. Atlanta needs to try something new, as the bottom of the rotation currently includes Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver. That's not going to cut it – enter Lucas Braun.

If you've never heard of Braun, you're not alone. The 23-year-old hasn't made much of an impact at the big-league level, but for Atlanta's Double-A team, the Columbus Clingstones, he's as consistent as they come. This season, he's started five games and has a 2.76 ERA. That's better than most of the arms in the Braves system, whether it be in Columbus or Gwinnett.

How soon could Lucas Braun get the call from Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos?

The only chance Braun has at making the big-league roster if those ahead of him struggle. The far more likely outcome is that Braun gets the call to Gwinnett, where he'll face better competition before making the jump to MLB. For now, Elder and Smith-Shawver make out the bottom of the Braves starting rotation. Elder has a 5.33 ERA and hasn't been a capable starting pitcher since 2023, when he made the NL All-Star team. Since then he has floundered, and is the bane of Braves fans' existence.

As for Smith-Shawver, the former Atlanta top prospect certainly has promise, but the Braves are trying to carve out a role for him. It's unclear if Smith-Shawver is better served in the rotation or out of the bullpen. His stuff is electric at its best, and he's given up just four runs in his last two quality starts.

Lucas Braun scouting report: Is the Braves prospect for real?

MLB Pipeline described Braun as having 'kitchen sink' stuff, meaning he cannot throw at a high velocity like Smith-Shawver or Hurston Waldrep. However, where Braun can thrive is location and breaking pitches. Brain typically pitches to contact rather than merely relying on the strikeout.

As MLB Pipeline notes, Braun isn't going to be an elite big-league starter, but he mirrors what the Braves need most right now: "He doesn’t have that high of a ceiling because of the lack of big stuff, but his feel for pitching gives him a pretty high floor, with a chance to be a solid back-end starter in the big leagues."

If Elder continues to struggle, all options need to be on the table for the Braves.