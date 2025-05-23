Braves DFA former All-Star in shocking corresponding move for Ronald Acuña Jr.

When the Atlanta Braves announced right after losing to the Washington Nationals in extra innings on Thursday night that Ronald Acuña Jr. would be making his triumphant to the big leagues, it was only a matter of time before the other shoe dropped. Somewhat unexpectedly, the corresponding move saw fellow 2023 NL All-Star starter Orlando Arcia be designated for assignment. What a fall from grace...

Arcia had been with the Braves since the second half of 2021. He was one of the last holdovers from Atlanta's most recent World Series team. In 2023, he stunned the baseball world by beating out former top prospect Vaughn Grissom for the starting shortstop role. He played out of his mind during his first year as a starter. Grissom was traded last offseason to the Boston Red Sox for ace Chris Sale.

While Sale had his best season of his illustrious career by winning the NL Triple Crown, Arcia regressed badly. He no longer could hold a candle to what his predecessor, Dansby Swanson, did for years as Atlanta's hometown starting shortstop. His inability to hit, coupled with his nonchalant approach to playing shortstop quickly made him persona non grata in and around The Battery.

But when Acuña was recalled, I was kind of shocked to see Arcia designated for assignment as well.

The former top prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers organization only turns 31 years old in August.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Why was Orlando Arcia DFA'd upon Ronald Acuña Jr. being recalled?

There are a few factors at play here as to why it had to be Arcia as the one to go for Atlanta. He has played sparingly since maybe the second week of the season. Arcia's contract is next to nothing, so no harm, no foul in moving on from him. Besides him really struggling at the plate and in the field, the emergence of newcomer Nick Allen at shortstop has made Braves Country forget all about Arcia.

Allen came over from the Athletics this offseason in a trade. Braves bench coach and former starting shortstop Walt Weiss raves about his defensive abilities. Allen plays phenomenal defense, and may win the first Gold Glove of his career this season. While he has only been so-so at the plate, Atlanta would much rather have his elite glove, timely approach in the batter's box and all-out hustle instead.

It may be kind of bittersweet for Acuña upon returning to the Braves. Arcia was one of his best friends on the team. They had been teammates for a long time in Atlanta. Other candidates to be sent down, optioned, DFA'd or whatever include outfielders Stuart Fairchild and Alex Verdugo. I think what this move says is Acuña will play when he can, but probably not every day at this point in time.

Allen's emergence as an every day player led to Arcia's departure from the team being an inevitability.