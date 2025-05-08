Braves doomed to repeat a Max Fried mistake with Spencer Strider

The Atlanta Braves don't have any reason to worry about ace Spencer Strider donning a different uniform anytime soon, unless he asks out. But the team could eventually be at risk of losing him if two-time All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried's offseason departure is any indication.

Come 2029, Strider might find himself in a near-identical position to Fried, who left Atlanta to join the New York Yankees this past winter. If Jeff Passan of ESPN's predictions of the next generation of nine-figure contracts are any indication, the former may follow in the latter's footsteps.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

MLB insider sets the stage for Spencer Strider to take after Max Fried and leave the Braves

Atlanta moved quickly in October 2022 to sign Strider to an unprecedented six-year, $75 million extension despite "such little service time," as Passan notes. Assuming they exercise his club option for the 2029 campaign, he'll hit the open market at 31 -- just like Fried did.

Talk about an alarmingly strange coincidence. Strider will be the same age as his ex-rotation mate when the Braves relinquish control of his services. Moreover, Passan also feels he's a superior talent to Fried, giving him a good shot to earn a bigger payday than the southpaw hurler.

"When he's healthy, Strider is even better than Fried," Passan wrote. "If he can sustain his stuff, he might be a better bet for the $300 million club."

Spencer Strider's health is a real problem the Braves must decide on

This is the last thing Braves Country wants to hear, especially after seeing Fried land an eight-year, $218 million deal from the Yankees. It doesn't help that he's flourishing and garnering Cy Young buzz in New York. Atlanta must be prepared to open its checkbook if they don't want to experience a similar fate in due time.

If there's any reason to justify the possibility of Atlanta letting Strider walk in the future, it's health concerns. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 during his time at Clemson and had a season-ending elbow procedure last year. Moreover, the 26-year-old strikeout artist is currently on the 15-day injured list due to a Grade 1 right hamstring strain he suffered while playing catch.