Braves' much-needed Drake Baldwin insurance should not change Brian Snitker's plans

The Atlanta Braves are going to get healthy at some point, right? While Spencer Strider looked great in his first spring training start on Monday afternoon, he is not expected to make the Opening Day roster just yet. Ronald Acuña Jr. is going to return a bit later than Strider to the Braves lineup. As for catcher Sean Murphy, he is about a month or so out with a cracked rib that he is still recovering from...

So what does this mean for the Braves? Well, it likely indicates that their top prospect in catcher Drake Baldwin will make the Opening Day roster. Not only that, but he is projected to start behind the dish for the NL contenders. Although Atlanta still has Chadwick Tromp on the roster, the Braves were looking to add a veteran presence behind the plate for the time being. They apparently got their guy.

My FanSided.com colleague Robert Murray reported that Atlanta reached an agreement on a minor-league deal with veteran catcher James McCann. He was with the Baltimore Orioles in a reserve role backing up Adley Rutschman the last two seasons. I wrote about Yasmani Grandal turning down a similar offer than McCann just accepted. This may only be a temporary role with the Braves this year.

Regardless, it does not serve manager Brian Snitker to keep Baldwin in the dugout and not start him.

Source: Free-agent catcher James McCann and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a minor-league contract. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 18, 2025

The Braves should not monkey around with Baldwin's service time, as this is the time to play the guy!

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Atlanta Braves sign James McCann, but they must roll with Drake Baldwin

McCann may share the same last name as former Braves great Brian McCann, but his career is largely winding down like the other. This signing is all about the chance of getting back to the big leagues as one's career is firmly on the final hole or two. Murphy may be the starting catcher for the Braves as soon as he returns from the injured list, but there is a chance that Baldwin could be Atlanta's future.

While prospects usually do next to nothing for me, I have noticed how much the Braves have decided to protect Baldwin from trade offers. Atlanta may not have the best and deepest farm system, but the Braves always seem to produce a player or two that helps the team be competitive, year in and year out. To me, Baldwin is different, or at least I think he might be. This spring should be all about seeing it.

Atlanta had the confidence to let Travis d'Arnaud walk in his free agency to sign with Ron Washington's Los Angeles Angels. He may have been reaching the end of his useful life in Atlanta, but that was a bold choice for the Braves to make. Let's be real. Any time the Braves start McCann or Tromp behind the plate over Baldwin when Murphy is out, they will be wasting valuable experience.

McCann provides minor-league insurance to Baldwin, but that is all he should be providing him.