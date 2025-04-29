Braves rookie's meteoric rise puts writing on the wall for Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves have a tough decision to make next winter as it pertains to designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. At his best, Ozuna is one of the better pure power hitters in all of baseball, as he had 79 home runs over the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined. Ozuna has added five to that tally so far in 2025, but the main point of this story is his future in Atlanta – the 34-year-old is a free agent following this season.

Just a few years ago, Ozuna's contract was considered an albatross due to on-field struggles and off-field distractions. Ozuna has been arrested for DUI and domestic violence during his time with the Braves. However, an impressive 2023 and 2024 seasons has helped make up for some of those incomprehensible crimes – albeit only somewhat.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Marcell Ozuna's price tag won't help his case with the Braves

It's unclear what Ozuna will demand next winter, but there aren't many big bats available on the free-agent market, which should help his cause. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who would've been the biggest name available, signed a contract extension with the Blue Jays this season. Kyle Tucker is the next man up, and expected to hit the open market rather than sign an extension with the Cubs. The Braves almost surely won't entertain such things in-season with Ozuna.

“I don’t think on that, ”Ozuna told Ken Sugiura on his free agency. “I just come in and give you my best, as usual, and then play the game, just have fun...I don’t put pressure. I just go.”

As impressive as Ozuna has been the last two years or so, it's far from a guarantee he stays with the Braves. Look no further than the fates of Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson and even Max Fried the past few offseasons. The Braves front office tends to believe they can replace top talent on the fly, and in some cases they've been proven right. Why would that chance with Ozuna?

How could the Braves replace Marcell Ozuna? Why not in-house

The recent hot stretch of Sean Murphy – who has six RBIs in just as many games – and the emergency of rookie catcher Drake Baldwin make the idea of losing Ozuna all the more realistic. Murphy and Baldwin, for example, both play catcher and have been linked to the Braves long term. Both are cheaper than Ozuna's price tag at this rate, with Baldwin yet to enter his arbitration years.

Ozuna has done enough to alienate some Braves fans over the years, anyway. Unless his price drops by a solid margin, Atlanta has the spare parts to replace him in-house, and will likely do so – even if those players aren't Murphy and Baldwin.