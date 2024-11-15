Braves dream Opening Day lineup after free agency: Big upgrades coming in Atlanta
The 2024 Atlanta Braves were one of the bigger disappointments across all of professional sports. They were looked at as one of the favorites to win the World Series before the season began. A few weeks into the season, Atlanta would lose their ace Spencer Strider to a torn UCL. Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. would lose his season to a torn ACL soon after.
This offseason is the time for Atlanta to get healthy and back to 100 percent. Besides just health, they have the opportunity to use free agency and the trade market to bring in more talent to their roster.
Combine health, free agency and maybe a trade or two and the Braves have the opportunity to put together a true dream lineup for 2025.
What does this 2025 Opening Day dream lineup look like for the Braves?
Braves Opening Day 2025 dream lineup after free agency
Batting Order
Player
Position
1
Ronald Acuña Jr.
RF
2
Willy Adames
SS
3
Marcell Ozuna
DH
4
Matt Olson
1B
5
Austin Riley
3B
6
Luis Robert Jr.
LF
7
Ozzie Albies
2B
8
Travis d'Arnaud
C
9
Michael Harris II
CF
Braves get Ronald Acuña Jr. back to 100 percent by Opening Day
We said this is a dream scenario, right?
The first aspect of the Braves' dream would be to get their superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. back on the field at 100 percent by Opening Day. It's not completely out of the picture either. Unlike Strider, Acuña's injury won't keep him on the sideline for over a year. Instead, the initial timeline for recovery said he would be back in eight to 10 months meaning a return for Opening Day isn't out of the picture.
There are some reports coming out that indicate Acuña won't be ready for Opening Day, but it's still months away so at this point, it's tough to tell. Even if general manager Alex Anthopoulos is indicating that the superstar outfielder won't be ready to go by Opening Day, the Braves star may be feeling better than the GM knows.
Still, it's a dream lineup. If Acuña isn't ready for opening day, it's not the end of the world. He'll be back early in the season, more than likely.
Atlanta makes a huge splash and lands Willy Adames for $200 million in free agency
The Braves have needed a shortstop since the middle of 2024 when Orlando Arcia began showing signs of struggle. Those signs quickly became a habit for the former All-Star all the way until he was almost unplayable with an OPS below the league average. The Braves have been connected to trades for shortstops like Bo Bichette, but that won't be where they find their franchise shortstop in this scenario.
Instead, they dive headfirst into free agency and send a seven- or eight-year contract worth $200 million to Milwaukee Brewers superstar shortstop Willy Adames to be their new franchise shortstop. Not only would acquiring Adames be a huge upgrade on the field, but it would also be a huge add to their clubhouse.
Last season, Adames slashed .251/.331/.462 with a 118 OPS+ compared to Arcia who posted a 73 OPS+. It would be an understatement to say that Adames would be a massive upgrade for the Braves.
Braves swing a blockbuster trade to acquire Luis Robert Jr. from the White Sox
While we're in dreamland, let's explore a trade that would replace Acuña until he returns while also being a huge addition to the team after Acuña is back on the field.
It's a blockbuster deal to acquire Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Robert would slot into left field for the Braves as he looks to turn back to his 2023 days where he nearly clubbed 40 home runs. Robert is a legit threat to enter the 30/30 club if he has a little bit of protection in the lineup with him.
It would take a haul to bring Robert in, but the Braves have some prospects at the top of their list that they could include in the deal.
Having a trio of Adames, Robert and Acuña on the field alongside the other top talents that Atlanta has would instantly make them World Series favorites.