Braves fan-favorite signing with AL contender sets up another return to Atlanta
By Austin Owens
Every once in a while, Major League Baseball gets to witness a player that seems to be unbothered by time. The most notable ageless name that comes to mind is southpaw pitcher Jamie Moyer who spent an incredible 25 seasons in the big leagues, pitching until age 49. Fast forward to present day and it’s relief pitcher Jesse Chavez who is aging like a fine wine.
Chavez is now entering his 18th season in professional baseball. He will start the 2025 season with the Texas Rangers on a minor league contract. However, if history does in fact repeat itself, we all know where he will end up: the Atlanta Braves.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Will Jesse Chavez eventually return to Atlanta?
Throughout his career, Chavez has spent time with nine different MLB teams. In a very unorthodox way, he has spent the majority of his time with the Atlanta Braves. 2025 will be his second stint with the Texas Rangers organization (2018, 2019–2020). Although the Rangers are contenders, it may not be home for Chavez.
Given the fact that Chavez is 40 years of age and on a minor league contract, it will be difficult to find a spot for him in the Rangers bullpen. Chavez has pitched 151.1 innings and has a career 4.58 ERA while wearing a Rangers uniform.
Chavez has clearly been at his best when he is with the Atlanta Braves, posting a 3.09 ERA across 221 innings of work. With the Braves in need of depth in their bullpen after losing A.J. Minter to their division rivals, do not be surprised if the Braves and Rangers team up for a trade before season’s end to bring Jesse Chavez back to where he is clearly most comfortable.