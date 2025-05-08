Braves fans hoping Pirates dysfunction leads to dream reunion

Atlanta Braves fans may just be in luck. While the Braves themselves are flirting with a .500 record and well within striking distance of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, the Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton in what's likely the biggest MLB news of the day. Shelton had plenty of time to help turnaround the Buccos, but he was let down by an incompetent front office and ownership group. Could Ron Washington be next?

Washington was beloved during his time in Atlanta, but he has struggled since becoming the manager of the Los Angeles Angels. Washington certainly deserved a chance to manage again – as he took the Texas Rangers to the World Series twice prior to being let go. Brian Snitker recognized the leadership Washington brought to the table, and thus hired him as the Braves third base coach in 2016.

Washington was a steady force with the Braves for years, and Atlanta won a World Series in 2021 in part thanks to the clubhouse culture. Wash played a huge role in creating that. He's tried to replicate that success in Anaheim, but thus far it hasn't paid off.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Ron Washington is on the hot seat with the Angels

Just under a week ago, Washington admitted he had meetings with the team regarding the Angels (and his) future.

"I've had conversations with the team. I'm tired of having meetings," Washington admitted. "I've had a lot of meetings. And sometimes when you have too many meetings, it falls on deaf ears. I call a meeting when I think it's important."

Per Sam Blum of The Athletic, Washington does not believe his team is playing bad baseball. Washington has always been a players' manager, so it's not surprise he is sticking up for his group amidst a tough season.

"Right now, it's not like we're playing terrible baseball," Washington continued. "We've just got to start getting some outs late in the game...that'll turn it around...The attitude is good. The atmosphere in the clubhouse is good. We've just got to figure out a way to win some ballgames."

The Angels are 15-20 on the season, so they aren't performing as poorly as the Pirates. While losing seven-straight games tested their mental fortitude, it was not a breaking point for Washington.

Washington was hired by the Angels after the 2023 season. In his first campaign, he went 63-99. At five games under .500 this season, fans are rightly questioning whether he is the answer. However, Braves fans would argue he doesn't have a lot of talent to work with not named Mike Trout.

If Washington is let go, consider him a candidate for a role on the Braves staff next winter. It's the least Atlanta could do.