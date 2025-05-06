Braves fans may not love the fine print in Ronald Acuña Jr's latest injury update

After spending nearly a year recovering from the devastating injury, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is poised to begin his rehab assignment this month, a significant step toward making his long-awaited return to the majors.

Acuña has been working on his rehab in Florida and was initially expected to return to Los Angeles to be cleared by his doctors before beginning a rehab assignment. Those plans appear to have changed, however. The Braves considered sending Acuña to see his doctors in Los Angeles again but decided against it after consulting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to Braves reporter Grant McAuley.

The Braves shouldn't take any chances with Ronald Acuña Jr.

While Acuña may be eager to make his return, it may be wise for Atlanta to consider taking a more cautious approach. After all, there has been a duality to Acuña’s career. When he played in 159 of Atlanta’s 162 games during the 2023 season, he showed how dynamic he can be when he’s healthy. Throughout the rest of his career, a slew of lower body injuries and ailments have caused concerns about whether he can ever live up to his potential.

Given Acuña’s long history of leg injuries and significant knee trouble, the Braves should make sure there isn’t any reason for concern — even if that means making an additional trip to Los Angeles.

Just a few years ago, the Atlanta Braves outfielder appeared to be one of baseball’s brightest young stars. He won National League Rookie of the Year after making his debut in 2018 and went on to make four All-Star team appearances while winning three Silver Slugger Awards. Acuña’s athleticism helped him thrive as a thief — he led the league in stolen bases twice.

Although Acuña missed the second half of the 2021 season with a torn ACL in his right knee, he proved that he hadn’t lost his athletic ability by producing one of the greatest seasons in MLB history. In 2023, Acuña earned his first NL MVP award after becoming the first player ever to tally 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in the same season.

Then, disaster struck. Acuña suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates last May, casting doubt on his future and his aggressive playing style.

Acuña finished with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 73 stolen bases in 2023, but he was off to a rocky start before his injury in 2024, hitting just .250 in his 49 games before the injury.

The Braves were fourth in the NL East with a 15-18 record heading into the opener of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. While they may desperately need Acuña back in the lineup, the 27-year-old is unlikely to return for at least another month.