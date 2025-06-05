Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired yesterday after latest deflecting rant

It is over. As soon as they brought that stooge doofus Fredi Gonzalez back into the building, it was so freaking over. I have seen more heart out of a dead man rotting in his casket than I have seen out of the Atlanta Braves in days, weeks, months and even years. Brian Snitker needs to go. He could have gotten a golden parachute after this year, but he somehow destroyed the ripcord on the way down.

In a season full of nothing but disappointment and despair, the Braves somehow found a way to lose their worst game of the season. They were up 10-4 on getaway day vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. Rather than have somebody six Coors Lights in come in from out of The Chop House to close the game, Snitker went with old reliable, Raisel Iglesias. I trust Enrique Iglesias more than I do Raisel.

Rather than take ownership for the saddest bag of crap I have ever seen grace a baseball diamond, Snitker would not take ownership for the loss. He said as much postgame. "You gotta do your job and play better ... it's a horrible loss. Now we have to sit on it for five hours. It will be miserable, it should be miserable. They should be miserable, too." I would not let Snitker get on that plane to San Francisco.

If only Atlanta Braves Holdings was not so grossly consumed with lustfully acquiring more territory...

At this point, let's just have Chipper Jones come off the street and be the manager Atlanta deserves.

Brian Snitker should have managed his final game with Atlanta Braves

Truthfully, it is not all his fault. General manager Alex Anthopoulos needs to come down from his ivory tower, put his perfectly quaffed hair into the locks, and let a bunch of rabid, angry and confused members of Braves Country throw rotten tomatoes at his face until he gets the point. Just because a guy turns 30 does not mean you should let a man with dog living inside him walk in MLB free agency!

What has ruined this team more than anything is Anthopoulos' decisions to extend emerging star players in their core far before they are ready for it. Rather than pay Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried, among others, he gave money to guys like Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and even Spencer Strider before he needed to. None of them have lived up to their new contracts one bit.

At this point, should Chris Sale and Ronald Acuña Jr. be co-player/coaches? I know with those two guys the necessary passion to compete will be there. It is why Sale is on his way to Cooperstown and Acuña could be one day too if his team stops being a colossal waste of everyone's time. For the love of all things Braves baseball, can we please hire a manager who has never worked in Atlanta before?

Until Snitker is let go, I am not going to watch another second of Braves baseball, you freaking idiots!