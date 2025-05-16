Braves give former prospect tryout in new role

The Atlanta Braves are bringing up a familiar face to help them out of the bullpen in their upcoming series vs. the Boston Red Sox. No, former All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel will not be making his triumphant return to the Braves roster just yet. Instead, it will be former left-handed starter Dylan Dodd showing what he has got as a relief pitcher. He has been a one-inning guy since transitioning.

David O'Brien of The Athletic commented on this move by citing this will probably only be temporary until Spencer Strider is ready to rejoin the team in next week's series at the Washington Nationals. Dodd being recalled is the corresponding move to Atlanta sendings its favorite Quad-A pitcher Bryce Elder back down to Triple-A Gwinnett. Since Elder just pitched, an extra arm in the bullpen could help.

While everybody and their brother in Braves Country wants to see Kimbrel pitch again in an Atlanta uniform, we have to give it time. Fixing this bullpen is not going to happen overnight, but gradually. Simply put, Raisel Iglesias makes too much money to send him down to Triple-A Gwinnett, assuming that is even a possibility. What could help close the gap is getting good innings out of Dodd instead.

There are reasons why the Braves have held onto Dodd for as long as they have, and this may be it...

How can a converted relief pitcher like Dodd help the Braves get back over .500 once and for all?

Atlanta Braves are willing to see if Dylan Dodd can be a bullpen solution

While Iglesias' struggles out of the bullpen have been well-documented, it is about getting incrementally better in the back-end as the starting rotation starts to find its footing. Outside of Iglesias, most of the Braves' relievers have pitched well. The problem is they have not pitch well at the same time. Dylan Lee and Pierce Johnson's roles have expanded, while nobody trusts Aaron Bummer.

Given that Bummer and Lee toe the rubber from the same side of it as fellow southpaw Dodd, his potential emergence could take some unnecessary strain off their arms. It has been a joyless slog watching this bullpen go to work at times this season, but it is only the middle of May. Now imagine what could be at stake for this part of the team in the event they are pitching for their playoff lives...

If you catch my drift, the best thing the Braves can do right now is try to figure out what exactly they have in the organization at all levels before making any wholesale changes by way of a blockbuster trade. Should Atlanta be in and around the playoff mix, I would expect for general manager Alex Anthopoulos to pull the trigger on a trade or two to help this roster. It could be in the bullpen, or not...

For the time being, I am willing to see what Dodd can offer the big-league team in his new role.