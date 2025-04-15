Braves' ideal trade target would offer two lineup upgrades at once

Early on, the Atlanta Braves are worse than underwhelming. To Braves’ fans, last season’s injury-riddled wild card finish qualified as underwhelming. This season, Atlanta’s mood is best described by the word despair. The Braves are no longer just plagued by injuries to key players such as Reynaldo Lopez, but the team itself is suffering from deep underperformance.

For a team that tied the home run record in 2023 and tied for the best cumulative ERA of 2024, the Braves have seemingly regressed into a last-place team. Now with just 15 home runs on the season (T-16th in the MLB), a .667 OPS (T-21st) and a 4.42 ERA (22nd), the Braves are left with a 4-11 record entering Monday.

The returns of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. should bring some much-needed relief to the beleaguered organization, but this probably won’t be a “one and done” fix. If the Braves are going to recover, they will need to make a change; and fast. But with inadequate farm depth and a hesitancy to spend cash, finding a solution is rather tough. Luckily, the bat their lineup is desperate for may be on the market.

Like the Braves, the Tampa Bay Rays are also struggling out of the gate. Their 7-8 record places them in fourth in a surprisingly lackluster AL East. The Rays were sellers over the past few offseasons and may still be in sell mode. Brandon Lowe was one name that stirred some interest but survived the selloff. Right now, he should be a high priority on Alex Anthopoulos’ shopping list.

In 2021, Lowe hit 39 home runs to the tune of a .247 batting average through 535 at-bats. Since then, injuries have been persistent in sidelining him, however, he posted home run totals of 21 for back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024 despite missing time. Last season, Lowe’s 21 home runs were paired with a .244/.311/.473/.783 slash line through 385 at-bats.

The main allure here is Lowe’s power. Besides this, there isn’t much that makes him superior to other trade candidates. His batting averages and on-base percentages since 2022 have been nothing to write home about, though he may be able to turn these numbers around if he is able to stay healthy. Still, to the Braves, Lowe’s numbers in these two stats still represent a considerable improvement over their other options.

Lowe would also give the Braves some defensive flexibility as he can play second base and the corner outfield positions. If need be, they can play Lowe at second and move Ozzie Albies to shortstop (where he spent most of his time in the minors) in place of Orlando Arcia.

Entering Monday’s match against the Red Sox, Lowe is hitting .264 with three home runs, albeit with a .286 on-base percentage, but that should pick up at some point. Nonetheless, it’s still an improvement over about half of the Braves’ lineup. With several reasons to bring Lowe aboard, what might the Braves send to Tampa?

Braves’ trade proposal for Brandon Lowe

Headlining the package would be starter Drue Hackenberg, Braves no. 5 prospect. Last season, Hackenberg excelled, rising from High-A to Triple-A and posting better numbers in each level as he advanced. He finished the season with a 3.07 ERA, a .212 opponent average and 144 strikeouts through 129 innings; some of the best numbers in the Braves’ farm system. His five-pitch mix includes a four-seamer, sinker, curveball, cutter and changeup.

Over his career, he has been very effective in inducing whiffs as well as groundballs. At 23-years-old, Hackenberg appears ready to make an impact this season.

Hackenberg may be the headliner in this particular scenario, but David McCabe shouldn’t be written-off as a lesser trade piece. The Braves’ no. 18 prospect is thought to be a power over hit switch-hitter; however, his stats seem to indicate the opposite.

Make no mistake, McCabe still packs a punch at the plate, but this season’s .409 batting average in Double-A is staggering though it is just a sample size. His plate discipline also results in a healthy number of walks. In his last somewhat full season during his 2023 campaign, McCabe slashed .276/.385/.450/.835 with 17 home runs in 438 at-bats. He would fall on the IL with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery that year. He returned in 2024 to heavy struggles. But now, it appears he’s returned to form.

McCabe was a first baseman in college but was transformed into a third baseman by the Braves because of his arm strength. However, with Austin Riley and Matt Olson at both corners, there doesn’t appear to be an opening for him any time soon. At 25-years-old, he is expected to make his debut next season.