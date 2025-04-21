The Atlanta Braves are not having a good time this season. Times have only gotten worse with the news that star pitcher Spencer Strider is heading for the 15-day injured list with a strained hamstring.

Atlanta announced the news on Monday evening, pushing even the most positive Braves fans over the edge of despair.

"The Braves today recalled RHP Michael Petersen to Atlanta and placed RHP Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list, backdated to April 18, with a strained right hamstring," the team's official account posted on social media.

Any hopeful vibes from a sweep of the Twins over the weekend were thoroughly swept away by the words "Spencer Strider" and "injured list."

To make it all worse, Strider suffered the injury during a game of catch on Monday, one day before he was scheduled to make his second start of the season. It's just a brutal turn of events for a team that has been short on luck since the campaign began.

Strider strained his hamstring while playing catch today, the Braves said. Came in afterward and said he wouldn't be able to pitch tomorrow. They're still deciding who'll start tomorrow. https://t.co/SKDAJio5Vc — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) April 21, 2025

Spencer Strider's return was the only thing Braves fans had to celebrate recently

Strider started the season on the injured list while recovering from UCL surgery. He'd finally made it back on Apr. 16 in a 3-1 loss to the Twins. Despite the result, he looked solid, throwing five strikeouts in five innings with five hits and two earned runs allowed. He just didn't get any run support.

After Strider's start, the Braves came alive. They won three straight-games against Minnesota, their first winning streak of the season.

They host the Cardinals beginning on Monday night with Spencer Schwellenbach facing off against Erick Fedde. Manager Brian Snitker is still deciding who will take Spencer's place in a duel with Andre Pallante. The final game of the series is in the hands of Bryce Elder against Miles Mikolas.