Braves injury luck goes from bad to worse with Nick Allen update

When it rains, it pours. While the Atlanta Braves were able to win the second game of a doubleheader to avoid an awful sweep at the hands of the rival Philadelphia Phillies, they could not have been bit more by the injury bug than they were on Thursday. First, AJ Smith-Shawver felt something pop in his elbow. Then, Stuart Fairchild might have broken a finger. Finally, Nick Allen got hit on the knuckles.

Fairchild plays sparingly as is, but Smith-Shawver was coming off his best month in the big leagues. Now it looks at though his once-promising season might be over. As for Allen, he was really starting to carve out a nice role for him in the Atlanta infield. His tremendous play in the field and steady hand at the plate allowed for former starting shortstop Orlando Arcia to be expendable. He was later let go.

Atlanta enters play on Friday night vs. the interleague rival Boston Red Sox at a dismal 26-29 on the season. The Braves are 9.5 games back of the Phillies in the NL East race, having only won three of their last 10 games. While Chris Sale did become the fastest pitcher to ever record 2,500 career strikeouts, the injuries and the losing are what remain front of mind when it comes to the franchise.

Allen had to be removed from Game 2 of Atlanta's doubleheader with Philadelphia after getting hit.

I will provide an update after we know about Allen's status heading into this weekend's rivalry series.

For now, we have some information on the health and status for Smith-Shawver and Fairchild.

Fairchild is going on the 10-day injury list with a dislocated pinky finger. Smith-Shawver has been placed on the 60-day injury list with his elbow injury. Atlanta has recalled left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd and outfielder Jose Azocar to counterbalance. In conclusion of Thursday's doubleheader, right-hander Michael Petersen was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. We have to wait and see on Allen here.

Atlanta Braves enter Boston Red Sox series hobbled, battered and bruised

No matter what the long-term ramifications for these three sudden injuries, the Braves are left with no choice but to play ball. The first two months of this season have been even more painfully frustrating than the entire season was a year ago. Yes, there have been positive moments throughout, but the club continues to underperform. It is the design of the roster? Is it how they are managed. It is both...

At the start of the season, Allen, Fairchild and Smith-Shawver were not expected to be major contributors to the team. Allen earned the right to be the team's starting shortstop. Although every time I sit down to watch Smith-Shawver pitch he absolutely stinks, this Invisible Boy from Mystery Men marvels when I am not watching. Fairchild is a bottom of the roster guy, but he has played some.

Overall, the Braves need to have a refined sense of focus, especially late in ball games to start turning some of these losses into wins. The offense comes and goes. While the starting pitching is once again this team's strength, the bullpen has been a season-long weakness, one that general manager Alex Anthopoulos did not appropriately address. At some point, the team needs to get a real closer.

Once again, I will provide an update to Allen's injury once we hear something official from the Braves.