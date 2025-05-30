Braves’ José Azócar signing exposes deeper roster concerns

The Atlanta Braves made a few roster moves ahead of their series opener vs. the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Atlanta recalled left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd and then added outfielder José Azócar to the big-league roster. Dodd replaces right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, who went on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury. Azócar takes the spot of injured outfielder Stuart Fairchild, who went on the 10-day IL.

Lost in the shuffle is right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett as a result of the Braves playing a doubleheader vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Dodd was initially optioned back down to Triple-A, but he gets to keep his roster spot as a result of the two guys going on IL. It still remains to be seen what could become of Nick Allen as well. And while the Braves made a flurry of roster moves, one stands out

José Azócar’s call-up isn’t about upside, it’s about desperation

What is important to understand is this: Atlanta clearly values Dodd because the former starter has been converted to a relief pitcher while staying in the Braves organization. As for Azócar, he spent the early part of this season with the New York Mets. He only had 20 plate appearances in 12 games for them, spending the three previous seasons in San Diego.

The fact Azócar is even on the Braves roster tells us what kind of dire straits the team finds itself in. If Azócar is the next man up, that speaks volumes about how little reliable outfield depth the Braves have behind their starters. If Azócar does anything for the Braves, that would be great, but he is only keep Fairchild's seat warm.

Fairchild’s absence is temporary, but the roster problem isn’t

Since Fairchild is only going on the 10-day IL, he could return before the middle of June. Not to say that his return will really help improve the ball club. Even when fully healthy, Atlanta’s bench lacks impact. There’s no obvious spark plug, and that leaves the Braves exposed late in games.

Fairchild was starting to carve out a bit of a rotational role with the team while skipper Brian Snitker continues to meddle in what should be his final year on the job. (And Azócar did spend time with Atlanta's biggest rival, as well as with team it cannot beat at all.)

Surely, the longer Azócar remains with the Braves, the more valuable of an asset he may be to helping Atlanta get back in the NL East race with New York and Philadelphia, as well as provide some answers to a team with thoughts of beating San Diego with any regularity for once. To me, he feels like merely a placeholder before general manager Alex Anthopoulos attempts to make a trade in June.

The Azócar call-up seems to point to a front office that's treading water with placeholders and simply hoping something clicks.

Atlanta’s roster churn is a symptom, not the problem

This has not been a fun season to watch the Braves at all. This team is decadent, often lacking the necessary dogs to get out of its own way. It is a direct consequence of Anthopoulos tearing away at the fabric of what made the outlier 2021 Braves so successful. If Atlanta wants to beat teams like New York, Philadelphia and San Diego when it counts, the Braves have to stop beating themselves.

The latest series of transactions signifies to me that wholesale changes to this team have to happen.